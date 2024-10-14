World Bank cuts 2024 growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa over Sudan

The World Bank said on Monday it had lowered its economic growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa this year to 3 per cent from 3.4 per cent, mainly due to the destruction of Sudan’s economy in a civil war.

However, growth is expected to remain comfortably above last year’s 2.4 per cent thanks to higher private consumption and investment, the bank said in its latest regional economic outlook report, Africa’s Pulse.

“This is still a recovery that is basically in slow gear,” Andrew Dabalen, chief economist for the Africa region at the World Bank, told a media briefing.

The report forecast next year’s growth at 3.9 per cent, above its previous prediction of 3.8 per cent. Moderating inflation in many countries will allow policymakers to start lowering elevated lending rates, the report said. However, the growth forecasts still face serious risks from armed conflict and climate events such as droughts, floods, and cyclones, it added. Without the conflict in Sudan, which devastated economic activity and caused starvation and widespread displacement, regional growth in 2024 would have been half a percentage point higher and in line with its initial April estimate, the lender said.

Growth in the region’s most advanced economy, South Africa, is expected to increase to 1.1 per cent this year and 1.6 per cent in 2025, the report said, from 0.7 per cent last year. Nigeria is expected to grow at 3.3 per cent this year, rising to 3.6 per cent in 2025, while Kenya, the richest economy in East Africa, is likely to expand by 5 per cent this year, the report said.

The sub-Saharan Africa region grew at a robust annual average of 5.3 per cent in 2000-2014 on the back of a commodity supercycle, but output started flagging when commodity prices crashed.

The slowdown was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cumulatively, if that were to continue for a long time, it would be catastrophic,” Dabalen warned. Many economies in the region were starved of public and private investments, he said, and a recovery in foreign direct investments that started in 2021 was still tepid. “The region needs much, much larger levels of investments to be able to recover faster… and be able to reduce poverty,” he said.