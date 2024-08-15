Works Ministry designs fourth Renewed Hope Road Infrastructure legacy project

As part of the economic stimulus plans of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed, Federal Ministry of Works said that it has designed the fourth Renewed Hope Road Infrastructure infrastructure legacy project that passes through States of the North East known as the Akwanga – Jos – Bauchi – Gombe road.

Minister of Works Sen. Nweze David Umahi, made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Mohammed at the State Government House, Bauchi on Thursday August 15, 2024.

The Minister said, “I want to thank you very highly, and to let you know that the shortfall in terms of road distribution was not done by President Tinubu, it wasn’t done by me, but Mr. President is addressing it, and that’s why we have injected the fourth legacy project of the President that runs from Akwanga to Jos to Bauchi State, and we are happy to see that you have intervened progressively and critically on a good percentage of the road in your State”

He emphasized the importance of the four Renewed Hope legacy projects which he said was not only strategic in terms of seamless connectivity to the 6 Geo-Political Zones, but also a strategic architectural masterplan that would stimulate the economy of the Nation through enhanced agriculture, job creation, regional integration, tourism, transportation ecosystem and industralisation. He spoke of the President’s determination to ensure that funding was made available for the legacy projects through different intervention mechanisms. “The President is taking us to China, because there was an agreement before, when this project was listed for funding on EPC + F, and the Chinese people were supposed to inject foreign financing on the roads, but they didn’t immediately do that. So the President is reviving it, and we will be in China soon. We are very sure that we’ll be able to get that funding, and this road will not only be constructed, but it will also be dualized.”

Minister visited the flood damaged locations of Kano – Maiduguri road, the dualization of Kano – Maiduguri Road Section 3 (washout location at Buskuri town), the dualization of Kano – Marduguri Road Section 2 (at Sabon Gari village), the flooded area of Yana – Shiva – Azare road, the bridge along Bauchi – Gombe road, Ningi – Babaldu washout, and he also performed the flag – off of the Bauchi-Gombe road being handled by Triacta Nig Ltd. While acknowledging the pains and difficulties faced by road users whose livelihood has been affected by the effect of the flood, he assured them that intervention would be timely provided to bring immediate reliefs to the people of the State and other road users.

Speaking during the event, the Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Mohammed commended the President of Nigeria for promptly sending the Hon Minister of Works to visit and assess the damaged sections of the road in the State with a view to providing intervention. He said that the State government and the entire Emirate Council were gratified by the rare proactiveness and sense of responsiveness demonstrated by Federal Government at this difficult moment of the State.