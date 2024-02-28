Works minister pledges engagement with COREN on devt.of engineering practice

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr Nweze David Umahi, has pledged robust engagement with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) on the development of engineering practice in Nigeria.

The Minister gave the pledge Tuesday when the leadership of COREN led by the President and Chairman of Council, Prof Sadiq Zubair Abubaker, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Umahi, who spoke to the delegation in the presence of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Yakubu Kofarmata, stressed the importance of partnering with the engineering body, noting that it has become expedient for COREN and other stakeholders to work for the development of the profession; especially the need to uphold professional ethics and excellence.

Emphasizing the role of COREN, he said “I do believe strongly that the engineering body should do more; there is supposed to be action where professional ethics are breached.”

Continuing, he opined that “there should be punitive action taken that will help in promoting professional ethics and ultimately leading to promoting engineering service as in the case of other professions like Law.”

On the need for the regulators to upscale their impact on the practice, he stated that “If the engineering bodies should do their work of ensuring the discipline of our profession, then we can get a better practice, a better society. The people you fail to supervise today are going to be the ones to build the bridges we will use tomorrow; that is the danger if we don’t do our own part to ensure that the professional ethics are enforced, ” the Minister submitted.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of COREN, Sadiq Zubair Abubaker expressed his delight on how the Minister has in the last few months changed the narration in the critical sector of infrastructural development in the country. He reassured the Minister of continuing partnership with the Ministry in the interest of the development of the engineering practice in the country.

In the delegation of COREN were the Registrar of COREN, Engr. Prof. Adisa Bello; the Head of Finance and Accounts, Lawan Mariri. Others include Engr Ahmed Kutigi, and Engr. Teah Andrew Onyilo.