Works Minister orders contractors to go back to site, sets time frame for projects delivery

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of works Engr. David Umahi has charged the contractors under the Federal Ministry of Works to brace up for the standard of work and delivery time frame required of every contractor under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister who gave the charge in a meeting with the Directors of the Ministry and the contractors in Abuja yesterday, warned that, going forward, contractors must take into account the plight of Nigerians and the Renewed Hope Initiatives on road infrastructure development in executing their projects.

He maintained that the Ministry of Works means business and would not take excuses from contractors, while assuring them that the Ministry would consider the review of contracts previously consumated in line with set parameters and prevailing economic situations

He added that all generated certificates would be verified and paid accordingly, while urging them to ensure that all issues of contract variations were brought to the notice of the relevant departments of the Ministry.

The minister thanked the President for the prompt release of funds for palliatives works.

”The Bureau of Public Procurement has approved over 80% of requests for palliative projects. Those who indicated interest in the palliative project should please come to the Ministry to collect award letters and complete documentation. Mr. President has graciously released 50% of funds on palliative work, and so he wants to see action in all the 36 States and Abuja”, he said.

Umahi used the opportunity to announce the re-organization of the supervision structure for the Special Projects across the nation and introduced a special mechanism for tracking of certificates generated by contractors and expressed hope that with the new initiative under the Renewed Hope agenda of the President, each State of the Federation would record not less than 150km roads in the Federal roads network in the year 2024, in addition to the special road projects funded through different extra budgetary platforms.

Earlier in his remarks, the representative of the Permanent Secretary and Director Highway, Bridges and Design, Engr. Awosanya Onatuga, stated that the meeting of the Directors and contractors with the Minister was agenda setting for the year 2024.

He said the essence was to take the task of performance that would help them move the Works sub-sector forward in accordance with the innovative plans of Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, he thanked the Minister for the relief given to road users toward the Xmas and New Year seasons.

“We can say we did very well towards the end of last year. There were no adverse reports on any blockage, people sleeping on the road. Yes, we have not done so much; we are not where we are supposed to be, but with the spirit of the Hon Minister, the can-do spirit, and it’s not slowing down, we are on the right track”, he noted.