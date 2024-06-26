Works Minister condoles APC chairman Ganduje over death of mother-in-law

Minister of Works Senator Engr. Nweze David Umahi have commiserated with the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama. Hajiya Gauyama died on June 24 2024.

Senator Umahi had in a condolence letter personally signed by him noted that the death of a loved one no doubt creates irreplaceable vacuum in the hearts of the bereaved.

“I urge you, therefore, to take solace in the knowledge that your late mother-in-law left good memories of great moral values of fairness and forgiveness in her interpersonal relations, sportsmanship and gratitude in her endeavours, patience and understanding in her aspirations, affection for unity and progress of her community as well as compassion for the cause of humanity. I pray God Almighty to give you and the bereaved family, the fortitude to bear the loss and grant her eternal repose”{, he said..

Senator Umahi had gone further tourge Ganduje accept the assurances of the deepest compassions, esteemed regards and best wishes of his family, the management and the entire staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.

It would be recalled that Eng Engr. Nweze David Umahi served as a Senator in the nation’s 10th assembly prior to his been appointed Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He ad earlier served as a two term governor of Ebonyi State.