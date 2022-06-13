Champion Newspapers Limited
Workers trapped in the office as aggrieved Abuja youths’ ground FCTA Secretariat

By Editor
Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

 

 

 

Staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Friday afternoon regretted coming to work as protesting FCT indigenes invaded the FCTA Secretariat premises in large numbers to ground all activities.

 

The youths vowed to occupy the Minister’s office until he swears in the Chairmen elect of the Six Area Council in line with Thursday’s FCT high court order.

 

All gates leading to the secretariat have been closed so are the various offices with the angry having control of the entry and exit points including that of the FCT Ministers

 

Confused looking members of staff who are trapped in their various offices have been asked by the protesters to forget about returning home to their families today.

 

The FCT Ministers and the permanent secretary were all not on seat at the time of the invasion.

