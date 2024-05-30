Work in harmony  for the growth and development of  sports in the state,  says Commissioner of sports to  board of  parastatals 

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Salis Mohammed Gamawa has charged board members of parastatals under the Ministry to work together and ensure progress and development of the Ministry .

Salis Mohammed Gamawa gave the charge in his office while Inaugurating three boards under the Ministry that include Wikki Tourists FC, Bauchi State Sports Council and Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development, (BACYWORD).

According to him, their selection was based on merit and His Excellency the Governor expects nothing short of performance and good result stressing the need for them to work together and achieve the set goals for each board and the Ministry as a whole.

Also, he reminded other staff of the Ministry to be more dedicated to their duties as there will be reward for hardwork and punishment for misconduct.

I’m here to help you do you job well without any hindrance but if you choose to do otherwise that’s your problem, he warned.

In their Separate Submissions, the three Chairmen pledged to do their best in carrying out their responsibilities.

Wikki Tourists FC Chairman Mohammed Auwal Gotal used the forum to thank His Excellency the Governor for finding them worthy to serve as Chairman and board members of the club and expressed his gratitude for the support being rendered to Wikki Tourists FC by the Governor and also Commended the Commissioner for being with them always.