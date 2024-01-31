Wooing Kwankwaso, Abba to APC is Needless – Shekarau

Former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has described the invitation extended by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to join the APC, as an unnecessary move.

Shekarau, a two-term governor of the state and former minister of education, made this known in a video message.

Daily Trust reported that Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State, was in Kano for the APC stakeholders meeting last week when he extended the hand of fellowship to Gov Yusuf and other members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to join the APC.

Shekarau, a two-term governor of the state and former minister of education, made this known in a video message.

Recall that Champion Newspaper reported that the immediate past governor of Kano State, was in Kano for the APC stakeholders meeting last week when he extended the hand of fellowship to Gov Yusuf and other members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to join the APC.

Reacting to the invitation, Shekarau said, “My brother Ganduje came to Kano and invited Governor Abba, Rabiu (Kwankwaso) and others to come and gather in APC. For me, that’s not necessary.

“What he should have done was to call on the people of Kano State to stay peaceful regardless of who is leading, since the case is over.

“Whether you insult them or not, whether they know how to do it or not, they are the ones in power.

“Whatever it is, it will come to pass. Eight years is just like tomorrow. I have done eight years and added 12 to 13 years ahead. Wherever we are, if we do not see or feel justice will be served on us, we leave. That’s the basis of leadership or association.”

The former senator for Kano Central Senatorial district, who left the APC and briefly joined the NNPP before returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the run-up to the 2023 general elections after falling out with then Governor Ganduje, further said there are no major differences among the political parties in the country.

“It’s not about the political parties because they are all birds of the same feathers. They are only changing names. They are still the same people.

“I wanted our brother Ganduje to have allowed them. On their own, if they see where justice is, you don’t need to go after them, they will come on their own volition and that’s the good part of democracy. After some years, we will hold elections and change leaders,” he said.