Women, their mental health and need for urgent intervention 

. Women experience more mental health problems than men– Report

. Primary healthcare centers should be equipped to provide psychological support for women as psychologists are inadequate in Nigeria –Expert

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

As the world acknowledges the importance of women and advocates better representation of the female gender in all spheres during the international women’s day celebration on March 8th, the gender’s mental health seeks intervention.

A report by the Mental Health Foundation shows that women between the ages of 16 and 24 are almost three times as likely to experience a common mental health issue as males of the same age.

“Women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety as men. 25.7% of women and 9.7% of men aged 16 to 24 report having self-harmed at some point in their life.

“Rates of self-harm among young women have tripled since 1993. Women are more than three times as likely to experience eating disorders than men. Young women are three times more likely than young men to experience post-traumatic stress disorder. Young women are more likely to experience anxiety-related conditions than any other group,” the report stated.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental disorders affect women and men differently. Some disorders are more common in women, such as depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

The institute pinpointed some disorders that are peculiar to women like— women during pregnancy or after pregnancy experience symptoms of depression at times of hormone change (perinatal depression). Also, around the time of their period (premenstrual dysphoric disorder), and during menopause (perimenopause-related depression).

Speaking with a middle-aged woman, Timileyin Adigun, on her mental well being; she stated that unplanned reactions tend to come up in her interactions with others which she feels bad about later.

Adigun also talked about her self confidence and emotions which needs to be boosted.

She seeks to find help through books and speakers on the subject of mental health and feels a need to speak with a psychologist.

“Whenever I observe that I’ve been overwhelmed and I have overreacted, I try to talk to myself. I have not tried seeking external help. But I know I can’t continue like this. I have been asking myself why I get so angry and react in that matter.

“In my personal reflection, I observed that my reaction was prompted by the too much negative feedback I’ve gotten so the reaction is a form of defense mechanism. Even though, normally I wouldn’t have wanted to react that way. This has greatly influenced the perception people have towards me. You can see me as a very sweet person now, afterwards a switch occurs and you will think I’m not the one.

“I feel emotionally down when people don’t see my worth and appreciate my personality. With this mental state, I lose my self confidence. Even the things I can do, I might not do them due to fear of unacceptance and lack of appreciation,” Adigun said.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Aisha Bubah, the Executive Director of a mental health organisation, The Sunshine Series, decried the inadequacy of psychiatrists, psychologists and neuro psychiatric hospitals in Nigeria.

Bubah noted that the insufficiency affects women, considering the rate of gender based violence as women are victims of conflict, displacement, insurgency, banditry, communal clashes amongst others.

On her part, the mental health expert advocated for improvement in the accessibility of mental health services especially for women.

She charged the government to equip primary healthcare centers to provide some form of mental health support for the women.

Her words, “mental health can be improved by more accessible services for women, though generally for everyone.

“If our primary healthcare centers are equipped to provide some form of mental health support, then they are more likely to pick on any sign of disorder. For example, when pregnant women come for their antenatal and postnatal care, if the healthcare workers are not equipped, it will be difficult for them to pick the signs and provide support to the pregnant women and nursing mothers who may be experiencing those symptoms.

“Also, we need more safe spaces in the sense that survivors of violence can be able to access the safe spaces to aid their recovery, build their resilience and be able to bounce back after their traumatic experiences.

“We need a lot of mental health education. There is a lot of stigma around women’s mental health especially when it surrounds mental health issues caused by hormonal changes. It is difficult for women to receive support because sometimes, they’re being judged or being considered as being lazy, problematic or unaffectionate to their new born baby but those are not the cases.

We need a lot of education for people to understand that these things are real, they happen and how we can provide support.”

Bubah commended the government for introducing a new mental law, calling for the full implementation of the laws and policies as well as the allocation of more budget to supporting mental health interventions.

“Sexual and gender based violence which is a traumatic experience that can put women at risk of mental health issues, hormonal changes can also put women at risk of certain mental health disorders like depression, which happens during pregnancy and after child birth, menstrual period before and after, menopause, gender discrimination which puts women at a disadvantaged position in the society which can put so many other thinat risk like physical health risk, inability to maintain financial independence to afford their basic needs.

“We need laws that are created to support women’s well being or to support survivors of violence against women and girls on how to incorporate mental health support and make it mandatory for every survivor to have access to that kind of support.

“The government has to improve access to mental health care in our primary healthcare centers, hospitals. We need more health education in schools right from primary schools, let the children understand what mental health is, its risk factors and existing help.

“Also, having an emergency help line that can help when people are having a mental health crisis or they need emergency support so that they can access some form of basic psychological first aid before they get major care.

“Government needs to allocate more budget to supporting mental health interventions. We have a new mental health law which is a good thing and the government has so far created policies. They should ensure domestication across all states in the country. We hope that these policies are implemented, not having the policies sit on a shelf,” she said.

In her message to women, the erudite psychologist urged them not to be ashamed to speak about their mental health issues.

“Do not be ashamed to seek help. The more we speak about it, the more we create awareness and the more help can be made readily available. Do not be ashamed, you are not alone, whatever you’re going through is valid, seek help.

For men, try as much as possible to educate yourself on the factors that can influence a woman’s mental health, be supportive, be a safe space,” she said.