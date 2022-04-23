Women should not be confined to shadows, Tinubu tells APC Zonal, State Women Leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said women should not be confined to the shadows, rather they should be empowered in all social, economic and political spheres.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja when he held an interactive session with a delegation comprising the party’s Zonal and State Women Leaders who paid a courtesy call on him.

According to a statement by Tinubu Media Office, their friendly and spirited discussion focused on female participation in politics and the pivotal role of women in fostering development in Nigeria. Asiwaju Tinubu described the women as “our party’s vibrant present and, also, its more equitable future”.

Assuring the gathering of his lifelong commitment to female empowerment and progress, Asiwaju Tinubu declared: “I do not believe that women should be confined to the shadows. Rather, I believe that by empowering women in all social, economic and political spheres, we invite exponential social, economic and political growth in Nigeria”.

He urged the women to actively play their role in the realisation of the party’s progressive ideals. He also asked them to join him to make the APC function as its best incarnation, calling this task “an abiding duty” for all senior members and officials in the party.

Recognising their power and importance to the party’s future as a constructive force in Nigerian politics, Asiwaju said “you are the nexus between the party’s leadership and its grassroots membership, particularly its female membership and you hold significant power over the direction of our party both in your communities and at the national level”.

Urging the women to lend him their support, Asiwaju asked them “to partner with me to create an unbeatable coalition that will win the general elections in February 2023 for all APC candidates, including, I hope, a record number of women”. Confirming that the journey was not merely about the realisation of a lifelong personal ambition, Asiwaju commented that his goal was to “secure the future of our nation and the good and able governance of its people”.

Emphasising his record as a committed democrat and champion of equality, Asiwaju reminded all present that he was the first governor to select a woman as his deputy. He is also the only leading Nigerian politician whose wife is a Senator. Praising his wife, Oluremi, Asiwaju joyfully added that: “Remi is, in fact, a third term Senator who achieved this feat through her hard work and consistent record of excellent representation and humble service in her constituency”.

Asiwaju was unequivocal in his opinion that “we need more women in politics” and praised the APC for being “far ahead of all other political parties in Nigeria in terms of making this dream a reality”.

In setting forth his presidential agenda, Asiwaju promised: “my administration will focus on empowering more women to enter fields traditionally seen as the sole preserve of their male counterparts”. He spoke with pride about the APC’s progressive ideals, confirming that he “endorse[s] our party’s decision to offer nomination forms to female candidates for free”.

He went on to reinforce his support for female candidates across board, saying “I particularly support the party’s stated ambition to see that at least one third of its membership in the National Assembly is made up of female legislators”.

The Zonal Women Leader (South-west) of APC, Hon. Yetunde Adesanya, thanked Asiwaju for receiving them, stating that as a founding leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State with proven track record, the women were optimistic that with him as president come 2023, the fortune of the womenfolk will change considerably.

