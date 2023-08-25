Women inclusion is key to sustainable economic growth of any nation- Joan Faluyi, MD. Offshore Dimensions

Tell us about yourself and WEOG (women in energy oil and gas)How did you get to where you are today?

I’m Joan Faluyi, the Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd. With over 27 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, my journey has been deeply rooted in this sector. My background centers around oil and gas, and I oversee an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. In addition to my role at Offshore Dimensions, I am honored to serve as the Chapter Director for WEOG (Women in Energy Oil and Gas) Lagos.

Achieving this position has required a significant amount of hard work and resilience, as well as the invaluable support from my industry peers. I’m grateful for the backing of my family, particularly my husband, who has stood by me through the challenges and successes. Outside of my professional pursuits, I’m a mother of three wonderful children. Their presence has continually inspired me to strive for excellence in my endeavors.

Would you say, this is your life’s purpose and at what time in your life, did you discover this?

Absolutely, being a leader in WEOG (Women in Energy Oil and Gas) aligns closely with my life’s purpose. My journey has led me to recognize the importance of not only succeeding in a male-dominated industry but also actively supporting and empowering other women. This realization came to me during a pivotal moment in my career when I understood the significance of women working together to reach new heights.

My purpose centers around fostering a community where women can uplift one another, sharing experiences and insights to guide young ladies along their paths. It’s about ensuring they comprehend the challenges and joys of both the industry and life, providing a strong support system that helps them navigate their journeys with confidence. Through WEOG, we aim to create a space where women can collaborate, learn, and grow together, ultimately shaping a brighter future for all involved.

Do you have any regrets in business and how do you handle disappointment

As a business owner , I’ve certainly encountered moments of regret and disappointment in business. Running a company can be a rollercoaster of emotions. There have been instances where decisions I’ve made didn’t yield the expected results or where external factors beyond my control affected the business negatively. In those moments, I do feel a sense of disappointment and frustration.

Handling disappointment involves a mix of strategies:Reflection and Learning: I take time to reflect on the situation, understanding what went wrong and why. This process helps me identify areas for improvement and lessons to be learned.Acceptance:It’s important to accept that disappointments are a part of business. Not every decision will lead to success, but each setback presents an opportunity for growth.Support System: I lean on my team, mentors, and advisors for support. Open discussions about challenges and seeking advice can provide fresh perspectives and potential solutions.Resilience: I remind myself that setbacks don’t define my journey. I focus on building resilience, understanding that failures are stepping stones toward eventual success. Positive Mindset: While disappointment is natural, I try to maintain a positive mindset. Celebrating the wins, no matter how small, helps counterbalance negative emotions. Adaptability: I’m open to adapting strategies and making necessary changes based on the lessons learned from disappointments.

Moving Forward: After processing disappointment, I channel my energy into moving forward. I set new goals, refine my approach, and continue working towards the company’s vision and Balance: Balancing professional and personal life is crucial. Engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and practicing self-care help manage stress and disappointment.

Ultimately, the challenges and disappointments I face as a business owner are part of the journey. While they can be tough, they also contribute to the growth and evolution of the company. Through it all, the moments of success and progress make the journey worthwhile, and I find the strength to smile and push forward.

How do you Ensure women inclusion in the workplace while maintaining a balance with their home.

Responsibilities requires a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders. The balancing act women face involves a unique set of skills, and it’s important to recognize that they can’t achieve it solely on their own. Here are some strategies to ensure women’s inclusion and work-life balance:

Supportive Work Policies: Employers can implement flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options, part-time schedules, or job-sharing opportunities. These policies allow women to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively.

Equal Opportunities: Ensure that women have access to the same opportunities for career advancement, training, and skill development as their male counterparts. Eliminate gender bias in promotions and assignments.

Family-Friendly Policies: Implement family-friendly policies like maternity and paternity leave, on-site childcare facilities, and breastfeeding support to ease the challenges of balancing work and family life.

Inclusive Culture: Foster an inclusive workplace culture that values diversity and promotes gender equality. This includes addressing unconscious bias, promoting mentorship and sponsorship programs, and offering networking opportunities.

Supportive Networks: Encourage the creation of support networks or affinity groups for women in the workplace. These groups provide a platform for sharing experiences, advice, and strategies for balancing work and family responsibilities.

Engaging Men as Allies: Engage men as allies in the effort to promote work-life balance. Encourage open conversations about the challenges women face and how they can be supported at home and in the workplace.

Shared Responsibility: Emphasize the importance of shared responsibility within families. Encourage open communication between partners about the division of household and childcare duties, aiming for a fair distribution of responsibilities.

Leadership Example: Showcase women in leadership positions who successfully manage both their careers and family responsibilities. These role models can inspire others and demonstrate that it’s possible to achieve work-life balance.

Education and Awareness: Provide education and training to raise awareness about the benefits of work-life balance and the value of women’s contributions in both the workplace and at home.

Government Policies: Advocate for government policies that support working parents, such as affordable childcare, parental leave, and initiatives to promote gender equality in the workforce.

By creating a supportive ecosystem that involves employers, families, communities, and policies, women can be empowered to excel in their careers while effectively balancing their home responsibilities.

Ma , what do you think govt can do to improve her economy

Honestly ,Including more women in various sectors and levels of the economy can indeed contribute to its improvement. Women’s participation can bring diverse perspectives, skills, and ideas to the table, leading to greater innovation and better decision-making. Policies that promote equal opportunities, fair wages, and work-life balance can help women thrive in the workforce. Additionally, investing in education and healthcare for women can empower them to contribute more effectively to economic growth. Overall, creating an environment that encourages and supports women’s participation can have a positive impact on a country’s economy.

Certainly, the government can take several measures to improve the economy one is Provide Schemes and Loans:Offering financial assistance, schemes, and loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses can stimulate economic growth. This support can help create jobs, encourage innovation, and boost local economies.Training and Skill Development: Investing in training and skill development programs can enhance the workforce’s capabilities, making them more competitive in the global market. This can lead to higher productivity and better employment opportunities.

Intentional Inclusiveness: Ensuring that economic policies are inclusive and address the needs of all citizens, including marginalized groups, can promote equitable growth. Measures such as affirmative action, targeted programs, and policy frameworks that reduce inequality can contribute to overall economic improvement.

Infrastructure Development: Developing and maintaining robust infrastructure, such as transportation networks, energy supply, and digital connectivity, can attract investments and improve the efficiency of industries, thus driving economic development.

Support for Innovation:Encouraging research and development, innovation hubs, and technology transfer can foster a culture of innovation, which in turn can lead to the creation of new industries and the enhancement of existing ones.

Investment in Education and Healthcare: Education and healthcare are critical factors that contribute to a skilled and healthy workforce. A well-educated and healthy population can drive economic growth by being more productive and adaptable.

Promote Foreign Direct Investment: Implementing policies that attract foreign investment can create jobs, introduce new technologies, and stimulate economic activity.

Transparent Regulatory Environment:A clear and transparent regulatory framework can boost investor confidence and attract both local and foreign investments.

Strengthen Rule of Law: Ensuring a strong rule of law, protection of property rights, and a fair judicial system can provide a stable environment for businesses to thrive.

Diversify the Economy: Reducing reliance on a single industry or sector and diversifying the economy can mitigate risks and create resilience against economic downturns.

By implementing these measures, governments can work towards improving the overall economic health of their nations.

Is there a counterpart organisation like WEOG in existence or incubating?

Certainly, there may be counterpart organizations in existence or in development, but what sets WEOG apart is its unique focus, deliberate approach, and passionate dedication to advancing women in the energy sector. Our organization is driven by a strong commitment to empowering women, fostering diversity, and actively promoting their roles and contributions within the energy, oil, and gas industry. This intentional and dedicated mission is what distinguishes WEOG from others, making it a powerful force in supporting and amplifying women’s voices and opportunities in this field.

Why are there different categories of membership in WEOG? Can a bronze member aspire to and eventually become a gold member?

The different categories of membership in WEOG are designed to accommodate individuals at various stages of their careers and engagement levels within the energy, oil, and gas sector. These categories offer a flexible framework that recognizes the diversity of roles and contributions members can make. While each category has its own benefits and privileges, they are not fixed positions. A bronze member certainly has the potential to progress to a higher membership level, such as becoming a gold member, as they gain experience, contribute to the organization, and align with the criteria for advancement.

The membership categories, ranging from student members to corporate members to executive members, enrich the organization by bringing together a diverse group of professionals with varying perspectives and expertise. This diversity adds depth and vibrancy to WEOG’s initiatives, and members have the opportunity to learn from each other, collaborate, and collectively drive positive change in the energy, oil, and gas industry.

The organization’s structure, including various committees and the unity of a shared purpose, allows members to collectively voice their opinions, tackle challenges, and drive forward the organization’s mission. This collaborative approach ensures that WEOG remains a dynamic and impactful force in promoting women’s involvement and advancement in the energy, oil, and gas sector.

One of WEOG key initiatives is to actively promote the interest of the girl child in STEM? Why the particular emphasis on the girl child?

WEOG places a particular emphasis on promoting the interest of the girl child in STEM fields for several important reasons. The significance lies in nurturing gender equality and ensuring that young girls have equal access to opportunities in fields traditionally dominated by men. By fostering their interest in STEM, we aim to break down barriers, inspire confidence, and empower young girls to pursue fulfilling careers in these disciplines.

Regarding your second statement, you’re absolutely right. Many women face challenges in pursuing their dreams and aspirations due to various factors such as societal expectations, family responsibilities, and workplace biases. Life just happens to woman. WEOG recognizes these challenges and is committed to providing guidance, support, and resources to help women navigate these hurdles. We believe that by offering mentorship, advocating for women’s career advancement, and promoting alignment of personal and professional goals, we can empower women to overcome these obstacles and achieve success in the energy, oil, and gas sector. Our mission is to create an environment that empowers women to thrive and make significant contributions in their chosen careers.

What would you say are WEOG achievements since it’s inception in 2020?

Since its inception in 2020, WEOG (Women in Energy Oil and Gas) has achieved several significant milestones:Advocacy: WEOG has provided a strong platform for advocating for women’s rights and opportunities in the energy, oil, and gas sector. This includes promoting gender diversity and inclusion across the industry. Also, we support for Women in White Collar Jobs: The organization has become a valuable resource for women working in white-collar roles within the sector. It offers a supportive community that addresses challenges and provides opportunities for growth.Support for Women in Business: WEOG has played a pivotal role in supporting women entrepreneurs and business owners within the energy, oil, and gas domain. This support network encourages their growth and success.

Executive Position Support: The organization has worked diligently to support and elevate women to executive positions, ensuring that they are well-represented in leadership roles alongside their male counterparts.Training Initiatives: WEOG has initiated training programs aimed at empowering women with essential skills and knowledge required in the industry. These training efforts contribute to enhancing their professional capabilities.

Growth Mindset:The organization fosters a growth mindset among its members, promoting continuous learning, skill development, and adaptability within a dynamic industry.

Overall, WEOG’s achievements highlight its commitment to advancing women’s roles and contributions in the energy, oil, and gas sector. By providing advocacy, support, training, and opportunities for growth, the organization is making a significant impact on the industry’s gender diversity and inclusivity efforts.

What is the vision and goal of WEOG (women in energy oil and gas)? What are you trying to achieve?

The vision and goals of WEOG (Women in Energy Oil and Gas) are comprehensive and impactful. Our vision is to bring together women in various career and business sectors within the energy, oil, and gas value chain. We aim to foster industry synergy, growth, and development while championing diversity and inclusion in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

Our mission includes several important objectives:. Promote gender diversity within the Nigerian energy, oil, and gas industry. Serve as a vital link between government, public sector, and private sector entities.Establish formal mentorship and role model structures to empower young women professionals and girls in STEM fields, supporting their personal and professional growth within the industry.Facilitate the empowerment of women’s entrepreneurial participation in bids and tenders for both public and private sector projects.Enhance the visibility of female thought leadership and increase the representation of women in roles such as business owners, board members, top executives, and professionals within the energy, oil, and gas sector.

Currently, we’re proud to share that we’ve successfully engaged 120 STEM-focused ladies, securing training for them through a collaboration with the American company Parker Hannifin. Additionally, our efforts are directed towards uniting women-owned businesses within WEOG, advocating for their rightful place at the table alongside our male counterparts. This collective effort reflects our commitment to fostering growth, empowerment, and equal representation for women in the energy, oil, and gas industry.