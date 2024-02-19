Women in Energy to lead conversations on breaking barriers at NIES 2024

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) is proud to announce the integration of the Women in Energy Roundtable as a central pillar of its highly anticipated 7th edition, set to unfold from February 26th to March 1st, 2024.

The session, scheduled for February 27th, 2024 by 2.30pm at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, is poised to serve as a catalyst for transformative dialogue, offering women professionals in the energy sector a vital platform to share experiences, foster inclusivity, and champion gender diversity.

The Women in Energy Roundtable promises an invigorating exploration of the multifaceted experiences of women across diverse roles within the energy landscape. By illuminating the pivotal themes of inclusivity, mentorship, and leadership development, the Roundtable is poised to chart a course towards a more equitable industry future. Additionally, by delving into pressing industry trends and the instrumental role of women in propelling innovation and sustainability, this session is primed to ignite a compelling narrative of progress and empowerment.

“As we gather to celebrate the achievements of women and amplify their voices, at NIES 2024 Women in Energy Roundtable, we are not only shaping the present but also paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in the energy sector,” said Dr. Mrs. Blessing Enakimio, Director of Events at Brevity Anderson, NIES event producers.

At its core, the Women in Energy Roundtable stands as a beacon of celebration, amplifying the extraordinary achievements of women across varied domains within the energy sector. Through candid discussions, panelists will navigate personal career trajectories, articulate the significance of female leadership and mentorship, and strategize on combatting entrenched gender biases and stereotypes endemic to the field.

The Roundtable will be graced by esteemed guests of honor, including Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, and Dr. Doris Anite, Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment.

Among the illustrious panelists slated to grace the session are: Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Energy; Mrs. Adesua Dozie, Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil Nigeria; Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (E & P), NNPC Limited; Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCo; Mrs. Uju Ifejika, Chairman/CEO, Brittania U Limited; Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director, Technooil Limited; Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President Women in Energy Network/Former GM (External Relations), NLNG Limited.

With an unwavering commitment to catalyzing positive change and nurturing the next generation of women trailblazers in the energy sector, the Women in Energy Roundtable pledges to inspire, empower, and galvanize towards a future defined by inclusivity, equality, and sustainable progress.