Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas engage in Panel Discussion at OTL

The 25th of October 2023 witnessed a powerful gathering of women leaders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, as the Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas (WEOG) had a thought-provoking panel discussion at the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) conference.

The Session, titled “Women’s Entrepreneurial Journey in the African Oil and Gas Industry”, showcased remarkable experiences of women who have excelled in this traditionally male-dominated sector.

Among the panelists were prominent figures in the industry, each with a unique story to tell:

Mrs. Joan Faluyi: The Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions and an award-winning Parker store figure in the industry. She also serves as a director in Petrolog Ltd and holds the esteemed position of Chapter Director at WEOG.

Nnenna Maduabum: As the MD of Numad Energy Integrated Services Limited and the External Relationships Director at WEOG, she has carved her path with determination and resilience.

Mrs. Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun, PMP: An Executive Director of Operations at Ikwe-Onna Refinery Ltd, Vice Chairperson of CORAN, and Chairperson of the Downstream Committee at WEOG, Mrs. Okulaja-Kotun is a trailblazer in her own right.

Mrs. Bola Tom-Jones: The MD of Moores Energy Limited and Deputy Chairperson of the Downstream Committee at WEOG, Mrs. Tom-Jones has made significant strides in the industry.

During the panel discussion, these remarkable women shared their personal journeys as entrepreneurs and leaders in the African oil and gas sector. They emphasized the challenges they had encountered and what had motivated them to enter this field, despite its traditionally male-dominated nature.

One recurring theme that resonated throughout the discussion was the importance of networking and mentorship. The panelists stressed how connecting with other women in the industry and having mentors had been instrumental in their success. They encouraged aspiring female entrepreneurs and managers to seek out mentors and build a support network to navigate the unique challenges of the oil and gas industry.

In a world where gender diversity and inclusion are becoming increasingly important, the Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas (WEOG) panel discussion at OTL 2023 served as a beacon of inspiration. These accomplished women not only shared their journeys but also paved the way for future generations of women in the African oil and gas sector, proving that with determination and the right support, women can thrive in even the most challenging of industries.

