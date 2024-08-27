Women Engineers, APWEN Lagos Public Lecture/ Award presentation and Annual General Meeting held in Lagos

Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle, (middle) Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi ;CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Engr Idiat Amusu; Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;(left) during the planting exercise.

L-r… Former President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu ; presenting a plaque to Chairman , Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle, Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Representative of the President (APWEN) Past President Engr. Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Presenting an award to CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture,Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ( (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Engr Idiat Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Showcasing his plant ,Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle (both middle) with other members of Engineers.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; 5th right with Members of Executives of (APWEN).

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle (both middle) with their Members during the Public lecture/award Presentation & Annual general Meeting Theme ‘ Empowering Nigerian Women Engineers and communities to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Solutions and food security in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on 24/8/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

