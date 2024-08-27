Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Women Engineers, APWEN Lagos Public Lecture/ Award presentation and Annual General Meeting held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch Engr Mary Afolayan; Chairman (APWEN) website Membership Committee ,Engr. Obianuju Okwusogu ; Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council Development Area. (LCDA) Hon. Oladotun Olakunle; Past President (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; past President of (APWEN) Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Former President (APWEN) Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu.
97
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council   Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle,   (middle)  Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr.Dr. Atinuke Owolabi ;CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Engr  Idiat  Amusu;  Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;(left) during the planting exercise.

L-r… Former President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN)  Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu ;  presenting a plaque to  Chairman , Onigbongbo Local Council   Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle,  Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Representative of the President (APWEN) Past President  Engr. Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;  Presenting an award to CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture,Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ( (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili;  Engr  Idiat  Amusu; CEO Farm Fresh Agriculture Venture, Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Lagos State Alhaji Oyelekan Mufutau Abiodun; Showcasing his plant ,Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle  (both middle) with other members of Engineers.

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; 5th right with Members of Executives of (APWEN).

Chairman (APWEN) Lagos  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman, Onigbongbo. Local Council    Development Area.  (LCDA)   Hon. Oladotun Olakunle  (both middle) with  their Members during the Public lecture/award Presentation & Annual general Meeting Theme ‘ Empowering Nigerian Women Engineers and communities to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Solutions and food security in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on 24/8/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 11770 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 28, 2024

Founder of Davidorlah Farms, Amb Olusegun Alabi addresses…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 27, 2024

Aka ikenga pays condolence visit to the family of late…

1 of 501