Women are breaking barriers in fintech and SMEs – 9PSB CEO

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank, focused on financial inclusion, has echoed the impressive progress demonstrated by the female professionals and entrepreneurs in the fintech sector, and Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) at this year’s Digital Pay Expo and Exhibition held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The year’s event themed, ‘Redefining Payment,’ focused and analyzed the payment habits of the Millennials and Gen Z, the largest generation groups. It spotlighted the crucial effects of the group on the payment world to continue to develop solutions that will gain their loyalty and that of the total market.

Speaking at the session, Women in Fintech, themed, Inclusive Finance for SMEs, designed to mentor participating female undergraduates across institutions of higher learning in Lagos State, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac, emphasized that women are making significant breakthroughs in the fintech sector and in Smal and Medium Scale Enterprises in recent years compared to what was obtainable in the past. Although, women are still contending with the male counterparts for positions, it is evident that many women are assuming key executive positions in the finance and fintech sector, as well as other areas of human endeavours. The fintech industry is striving to improve the situations occasioned by gender disparity, inclusivity, and financial inclusion to ensure equal growth and opportunities.

In her words, ‘’Women are founding many business entities and SMEs, it is important to have the right mindset, work hard and put in more efforts to educate yourselves, acquire the right expertise and skills, network and find someone who will inspire you and the opportunities would present itself. We need more prominent professional women leaders in fintech to inspire young girls. We did not have this in my time, but the dynamics have changed. Women should stay focused, connected, and look for opportunities to kick-start their careers’’.

Other female Chief Executive Officers in the fintech sector who also formed part of the session are Ronke Kuye, (Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities Limited, SANEF, Nigeria); Dr. Markie Idowu (Xpress Payment Solutions Limited); Kemi Okunsanya (Hydrogen, Nigeria), and Yemi Keri (Heckerbella Limited). They also shared pieces of advice to the young undergraduates on the need to have mentors who have attained progressive stages of career growth; build good rapport; have improved social capital, utilize the social media as a means of communication; and communicate their capability, competencies, and experience. In addition, they advised them to offer their best and be ready to add value to prospective organizations they will be employed in. Furthermore, the youngsters were also implored to build and keep relationships with colleagues and ensure leave on a good note whenever they meet people, because the future is unpredictable.

Digital Pay Expo is a yearly event designed to bring together industry regulators, fintech top executives, and innovators in the fintech and payment solution space to collaborate and move the industry forward.

The platform provides a unique opportunity for industry players to discover new innovative cases and technologies that will accelerate the much-needed growth in the fintech ecosystem.

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is a registered Nigerian bank operating under the approval of CBN to provide unique banking services to the underbanked, and unbanked, as well as innovative services to individuals with bank accounts. 9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its agency network. 9PSB is a bank for everyone accessible by everyone and offers a seamless online & offline banking experience