Women aligned for growth launch, WAG Widow Agro Empowerment held in Lagos

L-r ...The Executive Chairperson Women Aligned For Growth (WAG) Board of Trustees of Executive Committee Dr. Ifeyinwa  Nwakwesi; Patron (WAG) Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; (WAG) Patron Mr Ernest Ebi;  Former Supreme Court Justice, Retired Justice Amina  Augie; during the launching of WAG Agro Empowerment Program held in Lagos 6/12/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
The Executive Chairperson of Women Aligned For Growth (WAG) Board of Trustees of Executive Committee Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi (right) arrived with other members at the venue.

The Executive Chairperson of Women Aligned For Growth (WAG) Board of Trustees of the Executive Committee Dr Ifeyinwa   Nwakwesi, addressed the guest with their members.

L-r… Dame Princess Karenate–Egbuson; Former Supreme Court Justice, Retired Justice Amina  Augie; (WAG) Patron Mr Ernest Ebi;  The Executive Chairperson Women Aligned For Growth (WAG) Board of Trustees of Executive Committee Dr Ifeyinwa  Nwakwesi.

Mrs. Uzo Inno-Okoye, Princess Kate Ofodile and Lady Uche Obi.

L-r… Founder literacy integration and Formal Education Foundation (Life) WAG Impact award, Barrister Elvira Salleras with  Guest Speaker, Presidential Candidate,2023 election  Kahdija Okunnnu-Lamidi.

Chief (Mrs)  Agenes Ugochukwu arriving with Hon Nikky Ugochukwu and others.

From 3rd Left  Secretary WAG, BOT Gwen Abiola-Oloke; Guest Speaker, Presidential Candidate,2023 election  Kahdija Okunnnu-Lamidi; Chief (Mrs) Agenes Ugochukwu with her award Hon Nikky Ugochukwu and others.

L-r …The Executive Chairperson Women Aligned For Growth (WAG) Board of Trustees of Executive Committee. Dr. Ifeyinwa  Nwakwesi; WAG Impact award Barrister Chinelo Uchendu; received her award from  Patron (WAG) Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

 

