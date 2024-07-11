Women Affairs Ministry places 1m bounty on Peadophile, Magnus Okpalannadi

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has announced a 1M Naira reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of Magnus Okpalannadi, a 62 year old man for defiling his 3 year old daughter

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye who made the announcement today stated that this followed the information reaching the Ministry, that the child abuser, living in Onitsha, Anambra State, had been sexually molesting his little daughter for a while now

She stated that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration has zero tolerance for child abuse and molestation and would therefore ensure the immediate prosecution of the peadophile to serve as deterrent to would-be perpetrators.

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated further that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, government is committed to creating an enabling environment for the wellbeing of every Nigerian child, woman and the vulnerable in society.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng