Women Affairs Ministry places 1m bounty on Peadophile, Magnus Okpalannadi

News
Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.
54
CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has announced a 1M Naira reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of  Magnus Okpalannadi, a 62 year old man for defiling his 3 year old daughter

 

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye who  made the announcement today stated that this followed the information reaching the Ministry, that  the child abuser, living in Onitsha, Anambra State, had been sexually molesting his little daughter for a while now

 

She stated that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration has zero tolerance for child abuse and molestation and would therefore ensure the immediate prosecution of the peadophile to serve as deterrent to would-be perpetrators.

 

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated further that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, government is committed to creating an enabling environment for the wellbeing of every Nigerian child, woman and the vulnerable in society.

 

