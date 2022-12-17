Women Affairs Ministry opens financial bid for purchase of four project vehicles.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU-Abuja

Federal Minister of Women Affairs has made progress in the purchase of four project vehicles as provided for in the 2022 budgetary provision by opening the financial bid submitted by the pre-qualified and shortlisted firms.

The financial bid opening which was done on the 14th of December, 2022 followed the Ministry’s issuance of tender’s documents on the 30th November, 2022 to successful pre-qualified bidders under goods category for Lot 1-Purchase of Project Vehicle in compliance with part VI of Public Procurement Act (PPA 2007).

As the submission deadline of 14th December, 2022 for the close of bidding exercise was observed, this culminated in financial bid opening witnessed in the premises of the Ministry in compliance with Procurement Act (PPA 2007).

The successful pre-qualification and shortlisting of two (2) Firms: Keronye Nigeria Limited and Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited; who met the eligibility requirements out of the fifteen (15) Companies that earlier indicated interest, were unveiled.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi who was represented by Mr. Idris Mohammed, the Director of Economic Services informed the gathering that the open competitive bidding event was in line with Section 16 (1) c-g of PPA Act which mandated that all public procurements activities in the Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) of Government should be conducted in transparent, timely and equitable manner to ensure accountability and fitness of purpose; geared towards the promotion of competition, economy, and efficiency of the procurement process.

Officials present at the occasion to observe the transparency of the financial bid opening process were representatives from Director, Finance and Account; Director, General Services and some Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

The Director of Procurement, Mr. Samuel Oladoye guided the bid opening process to conform strictly with the Procurement Act of 2007 as amended in 2014.