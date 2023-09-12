Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye reiterates vision to develop women, children and vulnerable persons’ sector.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU -Abuja

The Women Affairs Minister, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye reiterated her vision of ensuring that persons who still violate existing laws which prohibit violence against women – the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015 as well as Child Rights Act, 2003 are made to face the music faster, through the instrumentality of mobile courts being championed by her in collaboration with other stakeholders as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Honourable Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), International Federation of Women Lawyers, Traditional and Religious Elites, Women Societies and those who should join in the fight.

The briefing with the few media houses was held at the Minister’s Conference Room on the 5th Floor of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Honourable Minister however stated that to be forewarned is to be fore-armed as she first plans to sensitize perpetrators of the crime against Nigerian women and girls including those still in the habit of practising demeaning widowhood rights against and children that just lost their fathers, to be ready to answer to the VAPP and Child Rights Acts. Thereafter, enforcement will follow.

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye decried rising statistics of female genital mutilation (FGM), which she remarked has spread from the previous five, now to eight States with perpetrators feigning ignorance of knowing that the practice is prohibitive.

The Honourable Minister also stated that the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 live births which is nowhere near the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)’s target of 70 per 100,000 is not acceptable hence her desire to revitalize women and children’s hospitals across the federation.

She revealed that these espoused visions have been with her for long and that is why she will for long be grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for appointing her to a position where she will be able to give vent to her vision.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye queried the rationale where donors, especially development partners have been ploughing their funds to eradicating these scourges of Nigerian women and children yet, there has been little or nothing to show for it and they did not withhold their funds until things were properly done with positive results? She stated that her plan was “not to probe the past but to plan what we should all be doing from now, going forward.”

The women affairs minister further revealed that her economic empowerment vision transcends how things were done. She expressed the desire to have Nigerian women, especially the deprived ones in the local communities, identified and encouraged to form women cooperatives to be empowered with skills and vocations assisted with state and donor funds as loans. She also stated that her Ministry will not stop at that but find local and international markets for their products so that the women will contribute better to their family development. “By this, gossip time for women will be reduced; they will nag their husbands less, and their husbands will live longer.”

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye further espoused the vision to take skills and vocational development to schools and custodial centres. “We have been seeking the partnership of the Honourable Minister of Education (HME) to allow inculcating skills and vocational training of students in Nigerian schools where students are taught the production of sanitary pads, toothpick, match stick and boxes, dress making and such others; that when we bring in some machines and equipment that will enhance the production of these items and we find markets for them, such rewarding things will be beneficial to the students when they are through with their studies and some of them go into bigger mode of production.”

“We are also seeking the cooperation of the Honourable Minister of Interior for us to replace and re-equip the female inmates of some custodial centres in the country with better, newer and more efficient work tools like dress making machines and other needed machines to revolutionize the reformation of the non-condemned female inmates”, the minister added.

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye courted the media to help in the reach-out and awareness creation for her vision for the women, children and vulnerable persons’ sector while saying that “It will not be business as usual” and the time she promised for the take off of the vision of the mobile court, women economic empowerment, school-children vocational development and tools and equipment for inmates of custodial centres, she said is “within the first 100 days in office.”