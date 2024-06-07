WOMEN AFFAIRS MINISTER MOURNS HAJIA LAMI LAU

…. describes her as a wonderful mother and sister

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has expressed shock over the sudden death of the National President, National Council of Women Societies (Nigeria), Hajia Lami Lau

Speaking during a Condolence Visit to the NCWS Headquarters in Abuja today, Kennedy-Ohanenye described Hajia Lami as a mother and sister whose commitment to the upliftment of the lives of Nigerian women is unwavering

Hajia Lami Lau was a humble and compassionate Mother and Sister whose earnest pursuit as the leader of the Council is to ensure the upliftment of the lives of the gender to enable them attain their optimum height in life

She urged them to emulate her exemplary lifestyle by working together to ensure that women in the country occupy their quota for the socio-economic development of the nation

While condoling with Nigerian women, especially her immediate family over the loss, the Minister urged them to take solace in God in this period of grief because death is inevitable and will come when it will come.

She prayed that the soul of the departed would rest in eternal peace.