Woman tortured by Anambra Anti Touting Squad sends SOS to Soludo as condition worsens

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Unless Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, his wife, and good spirited individuals immediately rush to the rescue of a poor woman with three children, Mrs Nkemakolam Nnamani, who was alleged tortured and disfigured by Special Anti Touting Squad, her present worsening condition may lead to her untimely death.

Recall that Mrs Nnamani, was brutalized, maltreated, assualted and humiliated for allegedly pleading to the killer squad to have mercy on an elder woman they subjected to all manners of assault on the fateful day.

Consequently, one of the squad members, rushed to Mrs Nnamani who was inside an Asaba bound commercial bus, at Upper Iweka, dragged her out of the bus and in company of other members, used pestles, clubs and machete on her and bundled her to their torture camp where she coughed out huge sum of money to regain her freedom but not with out more assaults.

She was taken to several orthopaedic hospitals and the squad visited her on a tip off that her condition was deteriorating and gave her #50,000 and had not visited again even as her condition worsened due to lack of funds to continue her medical treatment.

In a swift reaction, the state chairman of Civil Libertiy Organization, CLO, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, said that the pathetic health condition of the woman was detoriating and that if urgent and immediate step is not taken, her leg may be amputated .

Flanked by his secretary, Chidi Mbah, he issued a press statement tagged, “Matter of urgent and immediate public interest and importance,’ and decried the attitude of the government towards the plight and sufferings of the woman and her family because of her patriotism to call the agent of government to be civil, exhibit decorum and be law abiding in discharge of their duties.

“The Government and public spirited individuals should come to her aid in other to save her life and family. The hapless woman has been crying and lamenting that they did that to her because she has nobody to speak on her behalf as a poor mother of three.

‘There is no one to intervene on my behalf, I appeal to Gov.Charles Soludo, Civil Society Organizations and public spirited individuals to assist me in this trying and pathetic period as my children are out of school and I am yet to pay for my house rent and feeding is very difficult for us because am crippled as a result of the torture,” she cried.

” I live at 87 Oraifite Street Awada Obosi and can be reached with this GSM 08165600885,” she pleaded.