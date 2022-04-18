Woman stabs daughter with broken bottle. 

By Patience Ogbo.

A mother of four simply identified as Mrs Lola.has allegedly stabbed her 12 years old daughter with a broken bottle.

The girl identified as Precious Awoniyi according to reports gathered by human rights reporters under the aegis of Advocates For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network ( ACVPN) has been diagnosed for Tetanus Infection allegedly due to lack of treatment by her estranged mother who had subjected her to series of Abuses until this latest injury of which report has it that her biological mother used a bottle to stab.

It was gathered that Precious was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH Ikeja , but has been referred to LUTH IDI-ARA Mushin

According to the mandated reporter gave the following accounts

“Please remember Precious in your prayers , situation report we got from her is not encouraging at all, According her aunt. Precious entire teeth is completely closed .She is unable to open it, .She is practically unable to walk now, prior to this report, Precious was referred from LASUTH IKEJA to Randle General hospital. She was at the Federal Medical Center FMC Yaba where she’s been attended to.A Precious’s mother who put her in this situation is currently with them at the FMC Yaba. We pray for Precious’ speedy recovery.Big appreciations to Mr. Chiadiaka. The Director Lagos State Health Service Commission HSC and others for the numerous calls to save precious life, we pray she survive this situation. No amount of frustration should push a father, mother or a legal guardian to inflict grievous harm on their children or ward. It’s so sad”

Another source said ”The mother is the abuser of her child

She broke a bottle and stabbed the girls hands . The nurses also discovered marks on her body She said her mother used blade to cut her. She is also lying on behalf of her mother.She was trying to hide her mother because she has been brain washed.The little she revealed to us was because the nurses tried to calm her down not to be scared”.

The girl’s aunt stated ” She is 12 years old. She is my Brother’s child

He and the mother had the child in Malaysia out of wedlock.

She got married to another man and she has 3 other children for him

Her and her husband relocated to Nigeria about 2 years ago, she had no contact with my brother

She has been maltreating her since when she was small because friends always told himut he could not report in Malaysia because she could get deported. So when she got to Nigeria I think she already had issues with her husband and his family

On the child So they asked her to go and return the child that was what we heard Before then she has not been in good terms with our family has she has insulted everyone. So she suddenly showed up. The child’s name is Precious Awoniyi. They resides within Baruwa

Ipaja Areaa Alimoso in Lagos “.