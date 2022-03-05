Woman lawyer canvasses for female President in Nigeria

As the world set to mark this year 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), a businesswoman and lawyer, Morenike George-Taylor, has called for a woman President in the country.

Speaking on this year’s IWD and the need for quality women representation in government, she said it was a tricky one.

“I would canvass for anyone that is qualified and strong enough to lead Nigeria. In our President, I pray for qualities like pragmatism, wisdom, intelligence and the President must truly understand our deeply rooted cultural issues. If a woman has all these traits, why can’t she be President?.

“I’m really excited about this year’s international women’s day. As a woman in business, in the last two years there has been a lot of positive change in the business world for women. Women are now in several positions of leadership. We have a woman as a Prime Minister in New Zealand and the MD’s and CEO’s of many Nigerian banks are women. The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Aisha Ahmad is also a woman, and this is no easy feat. This is a great milestone for women in Nigeria”. Morenike said

Speaking on women as catalysts for national development, the woman lawyer said she would definitely encourage more women to go into politics, pointing out that women are dynamic and strong and they have shown in recent years, particularly that they can achieve anything they set their mind to do.

According to her, she had the belief that the politics in Nigeria is still male-dominated but there must be a need for a little more balance.

She also said: “There is a need to improve the participation of women in government, we would hope to achieve a 50/50 situation but that would be a bit idealistic for me. I’m more of a realist; my hope is that strong intelligent women who have our best interest at heart and are patriots are voted into office to represent us

