Woman flees after brutalising girl,10 with hot knife over N100 

Policemen attached to the Elemoro police division in Lagos State have been urged to arrest a woman identified as Evidence Eseoghene who allegedly used hot knife to burn her 10 years old niece Victory Oghenovo

According to sources, Victory said that she was hungry on Thursday 7th of April2022 at Eseoghene’s shop where she works as a POS operator. Victory stated that she took N100 to buy “puff puff” and zobo drink but when she got home her aunt Eseoghene put pepper in her eyes and burn her with hot knife at their home at the Adeba Lakowe area in IBEJU-LEKKI local government area of Lagos State for taking the N100 without her permission.

It was gather that Victory was taken to the hospital for treatment while Evidence is on the run.

According to the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network ( ACVPN) said ” the mandated reporter The victim had suffer similar fate in the hands of one Alhaja Popularly known as Amaria , Mariam burnt the burnt her some months ago before this recent incident,

According to the mandated mariam was arrested by the Elemoro police Station and was later released . Because she was pregnant, with excuse that she had a little child and it was an old event according to the the Human rights section of Elemoro police station”.

Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile the Coordinator of ACVPN said ” Elemoro police station is still playing around the truth.,It’s not only the Elemoro police station responsible for the delay, the Ajah MYSD social worker representative has not showed up ,at present to assess the child condition. Recall Elemoro police station quickly transferred the case to the SCID GENDER UNIT without the Perpetrators In an attempt to the dump case with SCID PANTI.The transfer was however rejected with an instruction that the Survivor should remain with the mandated reporter with a police extract pending when the Perpetrators are arrested.

Since then Elemoro police station has has not acted on the Gender Anti-Human Trafficking Unit SCID PANTI instructions till date”.