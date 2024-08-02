Woman, 54 murdered after birthday celebration

A 54-year-old woman, Olakunbi Adene, has been reportedly killed in her residence by some unknown assailants precisely five days after her birthday.

It was learnt that the lifeless body of the woman, a popular caterer in the state and Director of Country Kitchen, was discovered on her bed on Sunday, in her residence at Oda Road, Akure.

Sources hinted that the deceased, a mother of two was hale and hearty with no sign of illness few days before she was hacked to death by unknown gunmen.

Her lifeless body was said to have been discovered in a pool of blood with no traces of her killers.

A source said: “Five days ago, she marked her 54th birthday during which she entertained visitors in her residence and served assorted wine and drinks”.

The deceased was described as a social media enthusiast, who posted many of her pictures on Facebook, with several comments from family and friends, congratulating her, only to find her dead, some days after.

The deceased’s husband, Dele Adene, said the news of his wife’s demise came as a rude shock.

He said he was told that his wife’s corpse was found on her bed in a pool of blood which showed she was hacked to death.

His words:”I cannot believe that no arrests have been made up till the moment of talking to you. I feel suspects should have been arrested.

“Her phone should be tracked and I don’t know how dwellers in the building did not know such thing happened in a house with four flats apartment”.

Also speaking, the deceased’s daughter, Tejumade, said it was the caretaker of the house where her mother lived that called to inform her that she was found dead in a pool of blood.

According to her, she came back from the church and was trying her line, but switched off.

Tejumade stressed that she later received a call from his mother’s brother who informed her that her mother had been killed.

The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary in Akure, the state capital.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the report, saying investigation is ongoing on the matter.

