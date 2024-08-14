Without food, faith is difficult to practice – Fr Okoli

By Patrick Wemambu

Parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Umuochi-Utchi, Warri Diocese, Ndokwa-East LGA, Delta State, Rev. Fr Leonard Okoli, has declared that it is difficult to practice faith on an empty stomach. He said that was why God gave Elijah food when he was frustrated to encourage him in the Bible.

The cleric made the remarks last week while delivering the homily at Mass in his parish. “Elijah was travelling to Mount Horeb to meet God and such a journey required two things. Physically, Elijah needed the strength to travel the long distance to meet God. That was why the angel brought him food twice. Morally, he also needed the will and courage to continue despite challenges before him,” Fr Okoli explained.

Going down memory lane, the homilist recalled in Genesis 18: 5 that Abraham saw three men who were travelling through Mamre and asked them to stop for food. He argued that the act shows physical food is of great value to man without which faith becomes more challenging. Hunger and starvation, it was further learnt, can frustrate relationship of man with his neighbor and God.

“Therefore, we must work to make food available for ourselves and those around us. One big problem with some Nigerian Christians is that they are carried away with the enthusiasm of the faith and forget that they need to work for their daily bread,” the congregation was informed.

Observing that some Christians spend productive work hours for one program or the other in church – praying for blessings without putting in the corresponding work – Fr Okoli stressed that it does not mean that prayer is bad but that there should be time for everything. A balance between work and prayer.

Quoting St. Augustine, the priest appealed to his parishioners to “work as if everything depends on you and pray as if everything depends on God.”