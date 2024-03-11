Withheld salary: We suspect saboteurs in Tinubu’s govt, SSANU alleges

.Approves one week warning strike

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has expressed worry over the exclusion of its members and other non-teaching university based unions from the payment of the four months withheld salary as a result of the strike embarked upon, saying it suspected saboteurs in Tinubu’s government who it alleged were working against the directives of the president.

SSANU, in a communique issued at the end of the 47th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Akure, Ondo state at the weekend, said while it is not averse to the payment of the withheld salary to the sister union ASUU, it however viewed the action as a clear violation and breach of the post-strike agreement with Government on non-victimisation of the members who participated in the strike.

It strongly opposed what it termed as discriminatory practice which it viewed as Government’s open invitation to industrial crisis.

The union in the communique said it has credible information that the directive of Mr. President is for all University-based unions to be paid four months’ salary.

It therefore suspected saboteurs in the present administration’s government bent on destabilizing and destroying the good intent of Mr. President towards sustaining industrial peace in the University system.

The union called on the relevant authorities of Government to immediately implement the directive of Mr. President by paying its members the four months withheld salaries, failing which NEC has approved a One week warning strike in conjunction with the sister Union in JAC, NASU.

The communique signed by its president, Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim and made available to news men in Abuja reads:

“NEC recalls that Government had in 2023 awarded a wage increase of 25% & 35% to our members for which a corresponding salary structure has even been circulated via a letter from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission in September last year.

“It is however sad to note that over six months after, this wage award has not been implemented in the monthly salaries of our members even though the sum of 100Billion naira was provided for in the budget for that purpose.

NEC in session therefore demands the implementation of the 25% & 35% wage award by factoring it into the monthly salaries of our members, and payment of the arrears arising therefrom, as the value of that increase has already been eroded and any further delay will drastically reduce the purchasing power and value of the money.

“We demand this implementation before renegotiation of the new national minimum wage for which Government has already set up a Committee.

“NEC also demands that Government expedite action on the renegotiation of the new national minimum wage as the current national minimum wage has completely been made useless by the hyperinflation currently ravaging the country.

“Arising from the clay footedness of Government, the issue of re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreement has been recurrent on the deliberations of the Union.

“Acknowledging the demise of the Chairman of the Government Team, Prof. Nimi D. Briggs, NEC in session calls on Government to as a matter of urgency reconstitute a new Committee for the renegotiation of the SSANU/FGN 2009 Agreement as the issue is long overdue. SSANU has earnestly offered itself for the renegotiation process to commence and awaits the invitation of the Federal Government on the issue.

“NEC in session noted with dismay the continued delay by Government, despite several letters and correspondences and interactions written to it to pay our members the outstanding Earned Allowances.

“We are aware that the sum of N50B (Billion naira) was appropriated in the 2023 budget for this purpose. NEC therefore calls on Government to as a matter of urgency release the already appropriated funds for payment of Earned Allowances to our members to avert any industrial disharmony in the University system.

“NEC in session observed that some of her members are yet to be paid arrears

of the National Minimum Wage which was approved in 2018 despite the efforts of the Union.

“NEC therefore calls on Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency commence payment to the following under listed universities: Federal University Otuoke Bayelsa State, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia State, Federal University, Dutsima Katsina State, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Federal University Kashere Gombe State, University of Maiduguri Borno State, Modibo Adama University, Yola Adamawa State, University of Benin, Benin. Edo State,

College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba Lagos State,

University of Calabar Cross River State, University of Uyo Akwa-Ibom State, Federal University of Lafia Nasarawa State, Federal University, Lokoja Kogi State, University of Nigeria, Nsukka Enugu State, Nigeria French Language Village Lagos State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike. Ebonyi State, University of Illorin, Illorin, Kwara State, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna State, Taraba State University, Jalingo Taraba State,

Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State, National Institute for Nigerian Languages, Aba, Abia State, University of Lagos, Lagos State, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State,

Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State.

“NEC in session expresses dismay at the near total collapse of national security. Despite the numerous government attempts and promises, armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits and other terrorist organisations continue to rampantly steal, abduct, rape and kill hapless Nigerians on a daily basis. Citizens can hardly sleep with their eyes closed.

“SSANU and other University-based Unions are not spared in this horrendous experience. NEC, therefore, strongly urges the government to immediately stem this odious tide by adequately funding the security agencies to enable procurement of modern equipment to tackle these insurgencies.

“More so, Government should initiate recruitment of more policemen and women, and other security agents whose current numerical strength is grossly inadequate to cope with the security challenges of over 200 million Nigerians. Such recruitment exercise should be transparently conducted to pave way for willing and able bodied Nigerians who wish to be recruited into the security forces, rather than politicising the process. Funds meant for security should be strictly monitored to forestall diversion of same.

“NEC in session observes with grave concern the sliding economy that is hardly witnessing any steady growth. The national currency has been grossly devalued amid a volatile exchange rate. Inflation and unemployment rates are dangerously increasing, thereby further fuelling the unabated cost of living to unprecedented and unbearable levels. This trend, without doubt, is a gateway to insecurity and other social vices.

“NEC, therefore, calls on Government to urgently arrest this terrible and unberable situation by introducing sound economic policies aimed at revamping this critically dysfunctional economy before it degenerates to an irredeemable level.

“NEC in session noted with apprehension the systematic deterioration of the University system which is occasioned by the Government deliberate serial neglect. Successive Governments have caused avoidable industrial unrest in the University sector due to breaches and non honouring of agreements willingly signed between Government and various university unions over issues relating to funding, governance and workers welfare.

“It is obvious that if Government spends more on Education, it will spend less on insecurity and other social vices.

“Government should therefore increase funding of universities both on personnels and overheads for effective service delivery.

“SSANU frowns at the delay by Government in appointing Governing Councils of Federal and State Universities.

“The absence of Councils does not only cause a setback in the development of universities, it also cost universities so much as Vice-Chancellors have to travel to Abuja to seek for approval of the Minister and Commissioners of Education for matters that should have been handled by Governing Councils.

“NEC in session therefore calls on Government to urgently reconstitute dissolved Governing Councils of Federal and some state Universities to engender smooth administration of universities and also exercise its autonomy thereby saving Vice-Chancellors from the ordeal of shuttling between their institutions and Abuja and their State government houses to obtain permission before embarking on even a simple project. Governing Councils in place will also checkmate the excesses of Vice-Chancellors and Governors in state universities, who overzealously shun due process of the University system.