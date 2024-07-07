Withheld salaries: NASU, SSANU hold one-day protest Tuesday

.To announce date for strike

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have declared a one-way protest in all branches of the unions on Tuesday 8th July, 2024 over the non payment of the four months withheld salaries of members.

NASU and SSANU said, after Tuesday’s industrial action, they will stage national protest in Abuja on Thursday 18th July 2024 before embarking on strike on a date to be announced by the their leadership.

The statement signed by Peters Adeyemi and Mohammed Ibrahim, president of SSANU and the General Secretary of SANU respectfully after a meeting held with ministers of Education and Labour and Employment, urged all branches members to join the protest.

It reads: “The National body of the Joint Action Committee (JAC)of NASU and SSANU met on Thursday, 4th July, 2024 to appraise and take position on the current situation in respect of the withheld (4) four months’ salaries and other grievances of our members in University and Inter-University Centres.

“Similarly, the National JAC on invitation met with the Honourable Minister of Education; Honourable Minister of State for Education; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; other top officials of the Ministry and National Universities Commission (NUC).

“Unfortunately, the engagement with the Minister of Education has not shown any convincing commitment on the payment of the withheld salaries and resolutions of other pending grievances of JAC of the two unions.

It is also disheartening that the JAC was also at the Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment and as usual, the Honourable Minister of State was not on seat to receive us, as we were informed that she had an urgent call from the villa.

“The Permanent Secretary who stood in for her could not make any commitment on the issues raised.

“In view of this disappointment and failure of Government to address grievances of NASU and SSANU, JAC has decided on a series of Industrial actions which include the following;

“All branches of NASU and SSANU should mandatorily hold a general meeting on Monday, 8th July, 2024 to sensitize members on the insensitivity of Government to our plights.

“A one day protest should hold on Tuesday, 9th July,2024 at each branch simultaneously.

Every branch should ensure that all members fully participate in the protest and the Press/ media is adequately mobilized.

“A national protest which will hold in Abuja on Thursday, 18th July, 2024 after which JAC will meet to announce a date when the strike action will commence. Further information will be communicated appropriately”