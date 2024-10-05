Withdraw suspension against Rekna Bashar traditional stool: Stakeholders tell Governor Mutfwang

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Stakeholders under the aegis of Bashar Communities Development Association (BACODA) in the Wase local government area of Plateau State have urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to withdraw a suspension placed on the Rekna of Bashir, Bashir Chiefdom.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the Rekna of Bashar traditional stool headed by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Isa which ascended the throne since December 2022 became a subject of complaint recently.

Recall that on the 8th of July, 2024, a group known as concerned stakeholders of Bashar Chiefdom held a press conference calling on the government to review the selection of Rekna of Bashar Chiefdom. However, a counter press conference was also held on the 10th of July, 2024.

Arising from the foregoing chieftaincy tussle, the Plateau State Government had already constituted a committee to look into the issues of complaints related to the selection of the Rekna of Bashar stool.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Friday at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos, Alhaji Inusa Ali, Secretary BACODA alongside Alhaji Shehu Sule, Tafidan Nyalun, confirmed all relevant stakeholders submitted a memo to the committee at the state ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Recall the Rekna (Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Isa) was instructed to step aside pending the finalisation of the findings. How this decision became necessary is a subject of speculation amongst our local populace as this is enhancing tension and obvious misgivings.

“While the instruction for the Rekna to step down has been issued, we passionately appeal to the government to reassess the situation and kindly withdraw/rescind this directive for the interest and well-being of the entire people of Bashar Chiefdom”, BACODA stated.

They also raised alarm saying that”We are disturbed that Bashar Chiefdom has been singled out for this treatment even when we are aware of numerous serious Chieftaincy Complaints statewide deserving attention which has not been attended to.

“We have no similar report of an instruction issued for any chief to step aside while investigations are ongoing as is the current case with Bashar Chiefdom. This perceived disparity in treatment generates concerns and inquiries regarding impartiality, fairness and justice.

“We therefore strongly request His Excellency Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to ensure justice in this matter, stand by the oath he took to protect his people without fear, favour or ill will, nor allow any sentiments or considerations to influence his official decisions.

“We urge that the dignity attached to our long-cherished tradition of Bashar people be respected in all official decisions”, BACODA added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng