With Tinubu, Shettima out of Nigeria, there’s no vacuum in leadership –Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday clarified that there was no leadership vacuum in the country, with President Bola Tinubu and his Vice Kashimu Shettima out of the country.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement that the clarification was in response to enquiries by journalists as to who was in charge of our country.

“It is important to note that the President and Vice President are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs, even while they are away. There is no leadership vacuum in the country.

“President Tinubu left the country on Oct. 3 and is on a two-week working vacation. During this time, he has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state.

“He will soon return to the country before the vacation officially expires,” said Onanuga.

He explained that the vice president departed the country Wednesday for Sweden on an official visit, and all state organs were functioning as usual.

“The Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Service Chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government.

“We had a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were found to be simultaneously out of the country.

“President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll,” he said.

He said there was also similar situation during this administration between late April and early May.

While Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Shettima left Nigeria for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit.

“After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

“President Tinubu returned home on May 8. During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt,” said the Special Adviser.

Onanuga added that “the Constitution, a testament to our adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties”.