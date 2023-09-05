With the abundant resources, yet Nigerians are poor – Clergy

…. Life becomes unbearable for 99 percent of the population of Nigerians

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

With the abundant resources that God has blessed Nigeria with, most of its citizens live in abject poverty and bad infrastructure.

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Dioceses, Bishop Charles Hammawa disclosed this during the funeral of the former Taraba state Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, late Hon. Victor Bala Kona at our Lady Queen of Peace, mile six, Jalingo, the state capital.

“Our roads, Education, and Health care facilities just to mention but few, are terribly bad.

“The governor has pronounced free education, let’s hope that he will get the funds to execute it.

“Why have life become unbearable for 99 percent of Nigerians?

“The government talk of Palliative and N5 billion, what is this about for over 3 million Tarabans?. We can do better because we have the resources.

“The gap between the rich and the poor should be narrowed, let do it now for tomorrow maybe too late.

In his message, Rev. Father Peter Kamai called on the Sympathizers to use the opportunity of coming to the funeral service to review their life and make amend where necessary.

He called on Tarabans to continue to live a life of humility, peace, and unity, as according to him, it will determine where they will spend eternity.

“Death is not cause for mourning, but salvation. The late Victor Bala Kona was a Man of dialogue, completely detribalized. He died a prepared death.

“For us the Jukun Kona, an Iroko tree has fallen. We don’t have anybody for now, we are not many, we pray that God will give us another person like Victor Bala.

“Scriptures taught us not to fear death. Christians should always be ready to die, make today yours, and don’t think of tomorrow.

He said all believers will meet the late Victor Bala again in heaven.

According to him, the life span of Nigeria still remains between 50 – 60 years.

He pointed out that Nigeria is not poor, but poorly managed.

“Ready or not, one day it will surely come to an end for your wealth, power will diminish, disappear and expire no matter where you came from, brilliant and beautiful all those doesn’t matter, but your sacrifice and what you thought others.

“No matter our richness, our grave will be the same. We should be careful with what we do and say, death can scare you anytime.

“Entrance into Heaven will be on merit, no swearing of affidavit, no rigging. Death, Judgment, Heaven or hell are the four things waiting for each of us.

“This life is indeed vanity, we came with nothing and we are going with nothing – he said.

In his remarks, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum said the deceased lived a life of service and that the family should be proud of his legacies.

He said the loss is for the entire PDP family and the state will greatly miss him.

Speaking, Governor Kefas Agbu described Chief Victor Bala Kona as a politician and a leader.

“We gather here today to bid a final farewell to a remarkable individual, a true son of Taraba and a dedicated servant of the people.

“We mourn the loss of Chief Victor Bala Kona, who was a politician, a strong supporter of democracy, and a former state chairman of our great party.

“His passing leaves a void that will be felt not only within the political circle but in the hearts of those who have the privilege of knowing him.

“Chief Bala Kona was not just a politician, he was a brother. I remember a long time ago, when I was in primary one or two when his father was posted to Wukari, the first place he stayed was in my father’s compound, and we lost contact since then. It is politics that brought us together again. He was a brother and a beacon of hope to many. His commitment to our great party PDP on our state politics was unwavering and his love for the people was evident in all his endeavours.

“As the chairman of the People Democratic Party in Taraba State, Chief Victor played a pivotal role in sustaining PDP as a ruling party in the state and his ability to bring his people together for a common cause was truly remarkable.

“During the cause of his service, he must have stepped on toes. We need to forgive one another at all times as the Almighty God also forgives us our trespasses. In Chief Kona, we have lost a leader who was motivated by a deep sense of duty to his community. His Legacy serves as an enduring reminder that politics can indeed be a noble calling when driven by the desire to serve and to uplift people especially the needy.

“As you know, Chief Victor Bala Kona’s passing today, let us also celebrate the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment he brought to everything he undertook. Let us honour his memory by continuing the work he began, by fostering unity and progress in our state.

“Let us also remember Chief Victor not only for his political achievements but for the warmth of his smile, the strength of his character, and the kindness in his heart.

“Above all, the preacher Ecclesiastes 1:1 and 2 says, vanity of vanities, all is vanity. Let us show love to one another. Let us show love to his family, we need unity and peace in our state so that we can be blessed by God.

“Finally, Brother Victor, rest in peace. You have done your best. We will continue to pray for your family and support them as the Lord gives us grace. Goodbye.

Tributes were said in honor of the late PDP state Chairman, Victor Bala Kona.

“You were a father, Husband, Friend, and my ward. A disciplined father who trains his children in the fear of God and earns their respect and admiration. Many homes were not starved because you were there, and many children to school because you were there. Many have shelter because you were there. Oh death where is victory? Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord, till we meet at the other side of eternity, never to part again.

( Mrs. Maryamu Victor Bala – Wife)

“You have all and never discriminate, you were a pillar. You were a gift to us by the Creator and today we entrust you to him. Your legacy will live forever. Sleep well Daddy.

(Magdalene Victor Bala – Daughter)

“That last phone call nearly broke me. I will hold my head high just as you always did even in the most difficult times. As Christ have gifted you to us, he has also called you to him. You believe in destiny and I must too. Sleep well with your creator daddy. You will dwel in me forever.

(Ruth Victor Bala – Daughter)

“Many things you do, we don’t understand, but now we do. We believe you were blessed to bless others and that we live by. We will live by your legacy through us your children and those who are impacted by your goodwill. Sleep in the bosom of the Lord forever in our hearts forever loved.

(Bala Victor Bala – Son).

“Bala Kona was the pillar and rock upon which I relied when I decided to put in place a new leadership in The back State. I was successful due largely to Bala’s diligence and perseverance. May Bala’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

(Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Rtd.).

Also in his tribute, Sen. Engr. Haruna Manu Senator Representing the good people of Taraba Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, described Late Chief Victor Bala Kona as a political veteran whose impact, influence, and legacies will stand the test of time and one that will be greatly missed.

“Let us honor his memory by continuing the work he began, by fostering unity, and progress in our state. Let’s remember Chief Victor Bala, not only for his political achievements but for the warmth of smile, the strength of his character and the kindness in the heart.

Sen. Manu prayed to the late Chief Victor Bala Kona that May his soul rest in peace and may God gives all his family members the fortitude to bear the lost.

Similarly, Princess, Hon. Leah Olusiyi Solomon describes the late Victor Bala Kona as a true Democrat.

“Today thousands of mourners attend the Funeral Mass Service of the Late Chief Hon. Victor Bala former People Democratic Party Chairman who passed on recently in Abuja, because he was a true Democrat.

The Burial programme which was held at the Catholic Cathedral Mile Six, Jalingo was fully attended by top political elites within and outside the state, Religious leaders as well as Traditional rulers.

“May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Hon. Princess Leah O. Solomon.

On his part, the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports,I Hon Ibrahim Imam described Late Chief Victor Bala Kona as a great loss not only to the family but the State at large and he prayed that God Almighty shall grant the deceased eternal rest.

Late Chief Victor Bala Kona was born on the 9th of September 1966 in Kona town in Jalingo.

The deceased attended several academic institutions and worked in several capacities in the government and private sector until he joined politics, where he was the former PDP chairman of Taraba State.

He died on the 27th of August, 2023 in Abuja.

He was laid to rest in his country home, Baking Dutse in Ardo-kola local government area of Taraba State. May his soul rest in peace.