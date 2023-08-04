With foreign arms network links, Troops arrest notorious terrorist logistics collaborator

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU -Abuja

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba said that a number of sting operations,raids, fighting patrols and air raids in some parts of North East zone have resulted in the arrest of a notorious terrorist logistics collaborator that had links with foreign arms network.

Major Buba disclosed this on thursday while briefing the media on the ongoing military operations across the country.

He said the military operations were in areas where it’s had degraded Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Province terrorists.

The suspected BH/ISWAP Terrorist Logistics Collaborator was arrested following intelligence report that credited him with facilitating the infiltration of notorious terrorist logistics collaborators into Maiduguri metropolis.

He admitted being a courier that conveys arms, ammo, and other sundry logistic items to terrorists at their hideouts. The suspect also confirmed links with foreign arms network.

For example, offensive operations was conducted by the troops of HADIN KAI in Konduga and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State , a sting operation was carried out within Maiduguri Metropolis while air interdiction was conducted in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operations resulted in neutralized terrorists, rescued hostages and the arrest of terrorist collaborators. Others include, recovery of weapons and arrest of a notorious gang member.

Giving further details of some of the operations, the director said that on July 27, 2023 troops ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Province terrorists at Shetimari in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the encounter, 2 terrorists were neutralized, while one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine, 6 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and one mobile phone were recovered.

Troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces

on July 30,2023 ambushed suspected BH/ISWAP terrorist at a check point at KUBTARA Village in DIKWA Local Government Area of Borno State.

Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine and 5 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo.

On July 26, 23, following intelligence report concerning terrorist activities at Hashime Village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, the troops conducted a raid , rescued 5 kidnapped hostages and recovered a motorcycle and among other sundry items.

He said that sting operations on hideout of notorious criminal gang known as Malians also resulted in the arrest of 14 of their members .The notorious gang were hibernating at Jiddari Polo, Gwange, Kaleri, Zannari and Gamboru areas of MMC of Borno State.

While , one ISWAP fighter identified as YAHAYA UMARU surrendered to troops with one AK 47 rifle and 2 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo.

He said that ” between 26 July and 1 August 2023, a total of 313 terrorists comprising 12 male adult, 138 female adult and 162 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.” While 9 terrorists were neutralized , 19 other terrorists were arrested and not less than 6 terrorist collaborator/courier were arrested in the North East.