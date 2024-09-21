With Commitment to Environmental Preservation, Pernod Ricard Nigeria Joins Global Efforts to Mark World Clean-up Day

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, celebrates this year’s World Clean-up Day themed “Make Room For Life” in collaboration with Let’s Do It Nigeria, authorized representative for World Clean-up Day in Nigeria.

World Clean-up Day is an annual global social action program aims at combating the global waste problem and advocating a shift towards better waste management. Last year, over 2,800 tons of waste were collected across 28 states by 26,000 plus volunteers in partnership with Let’s Do It Nigeria.

The clean-up operation strongly aligns with Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap for 2030, specifically under the Circular Making pillar and represents an enduring commitment to environmental sustainability, ensuring a healthy future for Nigerians and global societies alike.

As a socially responsible organization and through its sustainability roadmap, Pernod Ricard has planted over 6,000 trees across Nigeria, eliminated single-use plastics, reduced her environmental impact through reusable and recyclable packaging, unboxing some of its brands, Jameson Irish Whisky, Chivas Regal and Imperial Blue Whisky by doing away with single bottle cartons to reduce waste, while applying five key principles : Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect to its operations.

According to Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Managing Director, Michael Ehindero, “We share a world of finite resources which is under huge pressure from mankind’s activities. At Pernod Ricard, we strive to minimize waste at every step by imagining, producing, and distributing our products and experiences in ways that optimize the use and promotes preservation of natural resources. Our goal is to minimize environmental impact while creating better moments and positive interactions with our consumers.”

He further stated “we encourage everyone to join the cause and participate in World Clean-up Day activities within their communities. Together, we can contribute to creating a cleaner, healthier planet for present and future generations.”