Winners emerge, as Rivers NDDC Rep’s sponsored Quiz/Essay Competition ends in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Winners have emerged in the quiz and essay writing contest sponsored by the Rivers State Representative on the 7th Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), headed by Chief Tony Okocha.

Daily Champion reports that the competition with theme; Local Government Autonomy, Bedrock to Rural Community Development, which was organized for students in tertiary institutions and secondary schools in the state, had twenty schools and one hundred and fifty students in participation.

Blessed Children Academy emerged winner of the quiz category of the competition, Praise El Premier School came second while Emilo Piazza Memorial College took the third position.

In the essay writing category, Praise Okirie of the University of Port Harcourt took first position, while Nwosu Chikwura of the Rivers State University and Nwafor Chikwuka took the second and third positions respectively.

Speaking at the grand finale of the event, the Sponsor of the competition and the Rivers State Representative on the 7th Board of the NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha said the event was his own little way of reaching out to the society and to support education in the state.

Okocha described education as a very potent tool to fight criminality in the society and develop the minds.

He said, “The quiz and essay competition also affords us the opportunity to show ourselves as no trouble makers but people who can give to the society.”

He commended the facilitator and organiser of the competition for coming up with what he described as a life changing event.

Chief Tony Okocha , who is also the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State added that, “Our business is bring people let us test their mental capacity and see how we can help them develop, going forward.

“At the end of this event, maybe, looking at what we can do, we can decide that for these persons, apart from the awards, we can give you scholarships that will start immediately.”

He also commended the management of the schools and all those who participated in the competition.

He however assured that the event will be made an annual event, promising that subsequent years will be organized in a bigger way to accommodate more schools, and as well come with more benefits.

Earlier in his address, Facilitator of the event and President of Progressive Youths and Students Network (PYSN), Comrade Endwell Otonna thanked Chief Tony Okocha for singlehandedly sponsoring the programme.

He advised other political leaders and stakeholders in the state to emulate the gesture of Chief Tony Okocha and sponsor programmes that will build the youths and promote education in the state.

The keynote speaker, Professor Edward Adiele commended the sponsor of the event, Chief Tony Okocha and the organisers for proving that they have the people at heart and for encouraging education.

He said local government as the third tier of government should be allowed to function independently to attract development to the grassroot.

High point of the event was the presentation of an award of Excellence to Chief Tony Okocha for his supports to students community in the state.