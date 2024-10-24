Wike’s Infrastructure Push: Connecting Abuja’s districts

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has made a promising commitment to Abuja residents, especially those in rural areas, that the current administration is dedicated to ensuring they benefit from effective governance.

This assurance came during the flag-off ceremony of a 1.7 km interdistrict road project connecting Daki biyu, Utako, Jabi, and Wuye districts.

Wike’s administration has been actively launching new projects within the city center for four consecutive days. Next Monday, they’ll be revisiting the six area councils to initiate another round of construction projects aimed at positively impacting residents’ lives.

The Minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing rural dwellers in the FCT project distributions. The ultimate goal is to enhance their welfare and standard of living.

To align Abuja with modern standards, Wike announced plans to upgrade Garki Area 1 and other outdated neighborhoods in dire need of renovation. This move will not only improve aesthetics but also contribute to the city’s overall development.

As the former governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, Wike brings valuable experience to his current role. His commitment to infrastructure development and community growth is evident in his past projects, such as declaring public primary and secondary education free in Rivers State.

These initiatives demonstrate Wike’s dedication to transforming Abuja into a more efficient, accessible, and attractive city.

