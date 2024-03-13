Wike Woos Poland Agric Investors To Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday wooed investors from Poland to consider investment in the agricultural opportunities within Abuja.

The Minister made this call when he played host to the Poland Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Joanna Tarnawska, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Wike, who noted that the invitation to Poland followed a credible information which revealed that the country has a comparative advantage in agriculture,

stressed the need to maintain the good bilateral relationship which the two countries have been enjoying.

In the words of the Minister: ” Nigeria has had a good relationship with Poland and we have also had a lot of bilateral relations.

” Here in Abuja we are making sure that foreigners are free to carry on their businesses. You can see how safe Abuja is, it is a city where everyone will like to visit.

” We will like to collaborate with Poland particularly in agriculture, we will be happy to see investors who will come here and set up large farms that can employ our youths”.

Earlier in her remarks, Tarnawska collaborated the fact that her country has enjoyed good relationships with Nigeria, and also expressed the desire to see it continued.

She also informed the Minister that there are areas where her country wishes to discuss opportunities for further bilateral relationship with Nigeria.