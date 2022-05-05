Wike vows to form government of national unity

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he will form a government of national unity if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Wike gave the assurance when he met with leaders and delegates of the PDP in Lokoja, capital city of Kogi State on Wednesday.

While soliciting delegates votes to clinch the PDP presidential ticket, Governor Wike stated that he will bring a strong leadership to bear in and bridge the current division that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has engendered among Nigerians.

“If we win, we will form a government of national unity in which we will bring everybody together. God didn’t make mistake to have put us all in a country called Nigeria. God has given us everything. All that is required is a strong leadership that can put everything together and you’ll see Nigeria become what it should truly be.”

Governor Wike stated that he is prepared, desirous and full of energy to lead Nigeria out of its current woes.

He noted the enormity of the challenges, but assured that he will be that president who will not shy away from his responsibility to Nigeria.

“When I take action, you’ll know the president has taken action. It will not be a leadership that is unsure of what decision to make or not. I have the character and people know me for the character that I have and what I will do. Nigerians know my views on issues. If we want to do something, let’s do it rightly.”

Governor Wike insisted that it is imperative for the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria.

He assure that if he was given the ticket and eventually becomes the president of Nigeria, the best brains will be assembled and he will be an effective leader of that team.

“No one person can do it alone that is why we must have the best. The ability to coordinate those who will work with you to deliver results is the call on leadership.”

Governor Wike, who also spoke on the imperative of tackling the issues of insecurity said it without success achieved in curbing insecurity, socioeconomic life will remain low in the country.

“If there is insecurity what gain can we make in the economy? If you can’t go to the farm, you can’t also talk of agriculture. If there is so much insecurity can investors come in ? They would not come.

The governor recalled that during his visit to Katsina on Tuesday, the citizens of that state lamented that despite President Muhammadu Buhari, being their son, the federal government under his watcg has failed to safeguard them.

“I was in Katsina yesterday (Tuesday) and people were saying the president is from Katsina; our own son is the president, yet so much insecurity in Katsina State. So, it does not matter now where you come from, what matters now is who is going to do this work.”

The Rivers State urged the delegates to resist the temptation of giving the party’s mandate to people who are not committed to PDP and do not have the chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris, said the country is in a dire strait and desperately requires a focused and determined leader like Governor Wike to salvage her.

“Nigeria is in a very deep hole. We thank we are breathing air, but where our country is now is very terrible and to get out of it you require a man with an understanding of the situation, a man with the capacity, a man with the ability, a man with the vision, who can develop the mission to get out of this hole. That man from his antecedent , from his track record, from his unifying posture for the whole of Nigeria, that man is Governor Nyesom Wike.”

Earlier, Governor Wike had visited the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello at the Lugard House, where he officially notified him of his presidential ambition.

He commended Governor Bello for his doggedness and involvement of youths in his administration.

Governor Wike reiterated that irrespective of political leanings, political leaders should shun acts capable of causing division and strife in the polity.

Governor Bello, who appreciated Governor Wike for the visit, explained that he was also aspiring to succeed President Buhari and build on his successes and achievements.

“When the time comes I know we are going to collaborate and join hands together to build this country. Parties are just vehicles, just like you said that will convey us to our different destinations and the destination is a prosperous, peaceful and united Nigeria and by the grace of God, we shall join our hands together to build it.”