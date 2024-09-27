Wike vows to end FCT teachers’ strike with drastic measures

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to take drastic measures to end the ongoing strike by primary school teachers in the FCT.

The Minister stated this on Thursday while inspecting the ongoing Apo-Karshi Road project.

Wike threatens to use 10% of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) meant for Area Councils to pay striking teachers.

The teachers, who resumed their strike on September 18, 2024, are demanding the implementation of a 40% Peculiar Allowance and payment of 25 months’ Minimum Wage Arrears.

The Minister invites Area Council Chairmen and FCT NUT leadership for discussions.

“I’ve invited the Area Council Chairmen and then I’ve invited the NUT, and let’s sit down. These are the things we talk about. We try to do what we can do in order to see that the system is moving well. It is unfortunate, which I told the Area Council Chairmen, that the teachers are on strike”.

“And that will mean that if the teachers are not paid, then I will use the 10% IGR, which nobody paid to them, to pay the teachers. I will not fold my arms and allow that to happen. No serious government will allow their teachers to stay at home while the children are suffering, I will not tolerate that”, he said.

On the Apo-Karshi Road project, Wike reiterated the importance of completing the Nyanya-Karu-Orozo linking road project, emphasizing that canceling it would have severe implications. “When you cancel a project, there are financial implications, legal implications, and many other issues,” he stated.

Wike expressed his commitment to ensuring the project’s timely completion, citing the contractor’s assurance to finish the 18-kilometer road within eight months. The road will also feature streetlights, enhancing safety and accessibility.

The minister’s attention was drawn to the road’s deplorable condition during a previous visit to the Karshi-Apo road. He promptly wrote to the President, who approved emergency rehabilitation of the Nyanya-Karu-Orozo road.

This move aims to alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate connectivity between key government agencies along the route.

