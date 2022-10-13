Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

Gov.Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N1 billion for emergency relief for flood victims in the state.
Wike announced this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt.
He said that the amount was to enable the vulnerable families to cope with the devastating flood that had affected their homes and farmlands, thus forcing them to relocate to safer places.
The governor, who empathised with the flood victims, also set up a task force to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to the affected communities.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six-man task force was headed by the Permanent Secretary of, the Special Services Bureau (SSB), Dr. George Nwaeke.
Other members included: Mrs. Inime Aguma (Secretary), Mr. Hope Ikiriko, Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Mr. Vincent Job, Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, and Mr. Chukwuemeka Onowu, Director of Administration, Ministry of Special Duties.
NAN also reports that all members of the task force had been directed to meet with the governor on Oct. 13.
Wike, who also appointed 28,000 Special Assistants for all the political units in the state, said that the appointments took immediate effect.
NAN recalls that the governor had, on Oct. 11, appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.
