Wike to seek Tinubu’s approval to link NIN to obtain C of O

Favour Ishember , Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said he would seek presidential permission to link the National Identification Number (NIN) to any Certificate of Occupancy, C of O that would be issued by his administration and payment of N5million.

Wike who dropped this hint while holding a high level meeting with Estate Developers at the FCDA Complex said he has saved N110 billion for the administration in three months.

The minister expressed displeasure over the rate at which fake Certificates of Occupancy are given through land process by bad eggs in the administration and added that N5 million will be paid to acquire a C of O.

The former governor of Rivers state also disclosed that he would seek the permission of President Bola Tinubu to add National Identification Number (NIN) to any C of O that would be issued by his administration.

Wike said it would no longer be business as usual, where three or more poeple will be allocated the same plot of land with fake C of O.

The Minister gave example of when he, as governor of Rivers State, was given a fake C of O by some officials of the FCTA.

On their part, the developers unanimously pleaded with the Minister to reduce the N5 million payment for C of O.

After much appeal by the developers, the minister said the payment can be made within four months after which the C of O can be handed over to the applicant.

He said: “I have saved N110 billion for FCTA since my assumption of officer three months ago.

“Allocation of lands to three more persons will no longer be allowed. C of O enables you to do business.

“When we take the right decision some poeple will be happy, some will not. We are ready for such fight.

“When I was governor of Rivers State, 3 C of Os were given by FCT on my land and we later discovered that the C of Os given to us where fake after we have paid N57 million for the lands.

“I will seek President’s permission to link any C of O to NIN. The rich men will kick against it but anything that will help our people must be done.

“If you support this moves, you will attest to the fact that there are changes. How will you feel that at the end of the day you have a C of O but it is fake. Over 10 years some poeple have not paid now the N5 million looks big for them”.