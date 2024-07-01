Wike to Ireti Kingibe: Hug a transformer if you’re not happy with those praising me

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

For daring to criticize his performance in office, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike on Monday drew a battle line with Senator Ireti Kingibe representing Abuja asking the lawmaker to hug a transformer if she wasn’t satisfied with his performance in office so far.

He also challenged the senator to seek re-election in 2027 predicting that he (Wike) will defeat her.

The minister spoke at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Mabushi Bus Terminal, that had in attendance Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD.

Tajudeen praised Wike’s holistic approach to development, which has led to the completion of numerous strategic road and infrastructure projects in the FCT.

But reacting to Senator Kingibe interview with Arise Television on Monday, Wike

said: “I overhead somebody in Arise this morning. Unfortunately I hear the person is a member of National Assembly and It is unfortunate I say so. With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know, and the good thing for you is to tell people you don’t when you don’t know, then people will educate you”

“The Honorable Minister of state and my humble self have not been in office for more than 11months and the person is angry that they are praising us. If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself in a transformer.

“If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that Mr. President has appointed us, we have done well”

“You said there there are no hospitals. You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time, will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid”

He highlighted the absence of bus and taxi terminals, leading to insecurity issues like “one-chance” incidents. “Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, three bus terminals are planned, but the Central Business District location faces challenges due to distortions in the Abuja Master Plan.

“A city like Abuja does not have Bus and Taxi terminal. You will see taxis all over the place and that of course, is part of our insecurity problems. So many people talk about one-chance , why won’t there be one-chance when you don’t even know the man whose bus or taxi you are entering?

“So, under the Renewed Hope Agenda and in order to reduce the level of insecurity, we made a proposal and we said part of the problems we are having is because we don’t know who are these people who are plying these buses and taxis, and where they load from.

“We said what gives comfort to our people? And so we decided we must start with three bus terminals. One each in the Central Business district, Mabushi, and Kugbo. But unfortunately, we had a problem in the Central Business district location because there was distortion of Abuja Master Plan.

“The land which was earmarked for the Bus terminal and where the trains would pass through, had been allocated out and C of O had been given out.

“So when we went there to start this flag off which was last week Tuesday after the Executive Council meeting, I had a text that I had taken somebody’s land and I was surprised. So when I enquired, we found out that the location’s C of O had been signed, even Consent judgement between FCT and people”.

Wike stressed that leadership involves taking decisions, even if unpopular, and encouraged local contractors to deliver quality work.

“The point I’m trying to make is that leadership is all about taking decisions and in taking decisions everybody will not be happy but what is important is that the decision has been taken.

Wike assured the Mabushi community that the bus terminal project will create jobs and urged support for its timely completion.

“I want to appeal to the people of Mabushi that this project is going to create jobs, you need to support the company so that we can achieve it within the time frame that they have been given.

“You know most contractors like community problems so that the contract will drag along, and then they will bring variation. Here there will be nothing like variation, everything has been taken into consideration”.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has commended Wike, for his exemplary leadership and vision in transforming Abuja into a modern and dynamic city.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Mabushi Bus Terminal, Tajudeen praised Wike’s holistic approach to development, which has led to the completion of numerous strategic road and infrastructure projects in the FCT.

He emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure to support the rapid growth of Abuja, noting that proactive planning and investment are essential to maintaining the city’s status as a thriving hub of activity and development.

He also recommended the integration of advanced technology in urban planning and management, as well as expanding public-private partnerships to attract investment and expertise.

Tajudeen assured the minister of the National Assembly’s support in enacting favorable legislation, ensuring adequate funding, and providing oversight to ensure projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.

The construction of the Mabushi Bus Terminal is a critical step towards enhancing transportation infrastructure in the FCT, and Tajudeen expressed confidence that the minister will achieve even greater milestones in the coming months and years.

The ceremony showcased the remarkable synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government, reflecting their unwavering commitment to delivering good governance, enhancing infrastructure, and stimulating economic growth for the benefit of residents of the FCT and Nigerians nationwide.

In his remarks, the Mandate Secretary for Transportation in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi, expressed his joy and pride as he announced the commencement of commercial operations for Phase I of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) System.

This milestone, he said, marked the culmination of efforts to rehabilitate the system, which had been dormant since 2020 due to vandalism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elechi recalled the directive given by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the Barr. Wike, to revive the project. He highlighted the ARMT’s capacity to transport approximately 980,000 commuters in 25 operational days, with 12 trains operating daily.

According to him, the minister’s dedication to the project earned him the nickname “Mr. Project.” Elechi praised the minister’s loyalty to the President and his ability to deliver on critical infrastructure projects.

“This achievement demonstrated the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Abuja’s residents and visitors, providing a efficient and reliable transportation system.

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit System’s commercial operation marked a significant milestone in the city’s development, thanks to the tireless efforts of the FCT Administration”

The ARMT system has Nos. 12 Diesel Multiple Units each with a capacity to accommodate a minimum of 700 passengers. Each train is designed to run a minimum of 14 trips per day. Meaning that one train can transport approximately 9,800 passengers per day”

“The two Lots, i.e Lot 1A from Idu Station to Gbazango and Lot 3, from Metro Station to Airport will operate two trains each simultaneously every day, which brings a total daily passenger count to 39,200 commuters. In 25 operational days in a month, it will be approximately 980,000 commuters”

“To effectively commence the commercial operations of the ARMT, the Minister of FCT has constructed access roads and car parks in the 12 stations of the ARMT. Little wonder the Honourable Minister FCT is called “Mr. Project”

“We say without any fear of contradiction that, beyond any shadow of doubt, the Honourable Minister FCT has shown both capacity for the job and loyalty to Mr. President”, Elechi said.

