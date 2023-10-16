Wike to Implement Civil Service Commission Next Week

…As Staff Jubilate

Favour Ishember, ABUJA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barr Nyesom Wike has assured staff of the Administration that he will implement the Civil Service Commission law by next week.

Wike gave the assurance on Monday as staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration marched in their numbers to the minister’s office to express their gratitude to him for finally making their age-long efforts a reality.

He noted that implementing the establishment of the Commission will further serve as catalyst for the promotion of improved welfare as he prepares to carry out more reforms in the civil service.

The former governor said he was disappointed when he learnt that staff of the Administration, particularly those at Director cadre could not rise to the apex of their careers as is obtainable in other states.

In his words:”Let me tell you, from now till next week, I will implement it, because if I can grow in my career to this level, why should we be a hindrance to other people’s growth?

“I would convey your message to the President, Commander-in-Chief, for your appreciation for what he did for all of you and our society last week.

“The problem in this country is about us, me in Power, not about institution. If we allow this, my power will be reduced and that is what you have seen all this while. Nobody talks about the welfare of others, the growth of others.

“Who will be happy in life if he cannot attain to the highest peak of his or her career? If I am a judge, I want to reach supreme Court. If I am a civil servant, I want to reach the Permanent Secretary level.

“I’m sure that all of you have lost hope. I told Mr. President, “you said, it is the renewed hope agenda. This people have lost hope, renew their hope. Tell them that everything is not lost and the only way you can assure them, is by making them grow to the pinnacle of their career. And Mr. President said, I’m not aware of this. Now that I am aware, I will bring back the hope of the civil servants of the FCT.

“He immediately approved that, we should implement the 2018 law as passed by the National Assembly.”

Thousands of staff of the FCT Administration had on Monday morning, stormed the FCTA Secretariat at area 11 to express their gratitude to the minister, Nyesom Wike over last weekend’s approval by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of FCTA Civil Service Commission and Women Affairs Secretariat.

The jubilating staff in their numbers, marched straight to the entrance of the minister’s office where they sang his praises with their bands and trumpets.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, President, Joint Union Action Committee FCTA/FCDA/SDAs, Matilukuro Muyideen said the management and staff of the Administration are highly excited that the issue which has been lingering since 2004 was addressed barely two months of Wike’s leadership as the FCT minister.

He pledged the total support of the staff of the Administration to the minister noting that staff have never had it this good in recent years.

“The news filtered in on Friday 13th October 2023 that the Honourable Minister of FCT sought and was granted approval by Mr. President, Commander in Chief of the Arm

Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for the establishment of FCT Civil Service Commission. Lo and behold, the Minister addressed a Press Conference,

formally breaking the news on the Establishment of FCT Civil Service Commission and this sent the whole FCT civil servants into wild jubilation.

“The entire staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration seized this moment to thank the leadership of the National Assembly for the passage of the FCT Civil Service Commission Bill which Mr. President just approved its full implementation. This has brought

hope and boosted the morale of the FCT civil service workforce.

“Our collective efforts and prayers as civil servants in the FCT have finally yielded fruits by this singular act of the Honourable Minister. As civil servants With utmost dedication to the service of our fatherland, there is no better way to galvanize the Support of staff than through

this act”. He said.