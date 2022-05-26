Wike tells Rivers PDP to see Fubara’s victory as god’s design

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described the victory of Mr. Siminialayi Fubara at the gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State as God’s design.

The PDP gubernatorial primary held on Wednesday at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike, who spoke after Mr. Fubara was declared the winner of the primary, said so many people strove to clinch the slot but only one person can emerge.

The governor also declared that with the victory of Mr. Fubara, Rivers PDP now has a candidate that will fly its flag in the 2023 governorship election.

“I never knew I’ll be governor when I became governor. You have also heard what the candidate said that he never knew he will become PDP candidate.

“But to the glory of God he is the candidate of PDP. This is because power comes from God. Whoever God says will be, will be.”

Governor Wike pointed out that when it comes to producing the governor of the state, all tribes need to work together on it because no one particular tribe can do it alone.

Governor Wike said because his administration has performed credibly well in the State, any candidate that the party presents will easily win in the 2023 general election.

“With the performance of our administration, and with what we have achieved in this State, there is no candidate that PDP will present that will not win election.

“Our campaign focus will be like this, that we made promises to the State to do roads and other projects, ask us, have we done them? Yes, we have.

“We will ask them (other parties), what have you done for Rivers State? Certainly nothing. So, who tells you that any other party can come and win this State? Let no one deceive you about that.”

Governor Wike informed that after the presidential primary, PDP leaders in Rivers State will set up a team that will work to ensure that the party wins the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He expressed optimism that those who believe in the party will be dutiful in working for the candidate to win.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Siminialayi Fubara, the immediate past Accountant General of Rivers State, described his victory as evidence of grace.

He called on all party faithful to support his victory and the new drive to consolidate on the achievements of the Wike’s administration.

“It is victory for Fubara. It is victory for the party. It is not just victory for the party, but victory to moving the state forward.

“The purpose of this special event this night is also to consolidate on the achievements, on every side, of this present administration.

“We are going to work together to sustain the work that this administration has already done for us.”

In his opening address, the Chairman of PDP in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said the party was poised to conduct a peaceful and successful gubernatorial primary.

Ambassador Akawor informed that the party was delighted to have conducted peaceful congresses in the 319 wards and 23 local government areas of the state, including primaries for State and National Assembly.

Declaring the result of the gubernatorial primary, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Prof. Walter Mboto, said Mr. Siminialayi Fubara, polled a total of 721 votes to emerge PDP candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

He explained that Isaac Kamalu polled 86 votes to emerge second position, while Dax Alabo George Kelly polled 37 votes and Tammy Danagogo polled 36 votes.

Also, he said, Chief West Morgan polled 4 votes, David Briggs 4 votes and Brother Felix Obuah polled 2 votes, while 8 votes were voided.

“The delegate list that we have has a total number of delegates expected to vote as 980. Total number of accredited out of this 980, 898 delegates were accredited. The total number of votes cast in this election is 898. The total number of valid votes cast is 890. 8 votes were voided.”

For a better society