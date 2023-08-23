Wike takes steps to revive multi-billion naira Abuja rail mass transit

.Debunks rumours of owning a bullet proof car

Favour Ishember, ABUJA

In to alleviate the suffering of commuters in the nation’s capital, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has hinted that the administration is set to revive the multi-billion naira Abuja rail mass transit, also known as Abuja Light Rail.

In particular, Wike said transportation is one of the palliative measures of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

He dropped the hint on Wednesday during a tour of facilities at the Metro Station with the top management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) , in Abuja.

He said: “Transportation is one of the sectors I intend to transform in the short time to improve public transportation in the nation’s capital city, to reduce traffic congestion within the city.

“I know that we have a metro station in Abuja, and it is not working, why is it not working? Can we fix it within a short time? He asked.

Wike noted that while there were lots of other projects that were not completed, people would have confidence on the one that was completed and working.

He further stressed that, “it was not a good idea to begin another rail project while the one that was finished is not working”, adding, every project that commenced must be finished before embarking on another one, considering the availability of resources.

“I assure the public that the rail transport system is a project we will take to a logical conclusion.

“Before commencing another project, we will need to determine which areas are the most traffic areas. This is very important to decongest areas with traffic congestion,” he said.

He told the management of the CCECC Nig. Ltd, the construction company handling the rail construction and rehabilitation projects to “deliver quality projects”.

Leading the train ride from the Metro Station to Airport and Idu Stations to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation project of the rail system, the minister described it as a “good project” stressing that if completed, it would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city. “This is one of the projects we will complete and put to use”, he assured.

“The money for the rehabilitation is on ground and I have already directed the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade to make sure that the contractor is paid.

“We will work to ensure that in the next coming months, this project will be commissioned and put to public use,” he said.

Debunking the viral social media post that the FCT Minister is driving a bullet proof car in Abuja, Wike screamed, “I have no bullet proof car in Abuja”.

Speaking at the sidelines after the tour of the Abuja Light rail facility, the minister openly showed his official car to the media and asked press men to confirm if his official car was a bullet proof.

Recall that as governor of Rivers State, he used a bullet proof vehicle. It is however speculated that while taking a look at his official residence, he requested for a bullet proof vehicle.

Wike, however said that when he resumed office, the Permanent Secretary told him that there was official vehicles for him and that is what he is using, not a bullet proof vehicle, he explained.

“I have no bullet proof vehicle, check the car I am using, you can confirm, ordinarily I wouldn’t bother, but you can confirm. When I came the Permanent Secretary said there are vehicles for me and that’s what I’m using.” Wike stated.

A viral social media report had accused Wike of using a N300 million bullet proof vehicle.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud also added that assessing the problems affecting the rail transport and finding ways to address them would help in putting the system to public use.

Her words: “The transport system is one of the palliative measures that President Bola Tinubu wants to provide to the public.

“We are in the ARMT Metro Station to look at what is on ground, what the challenges are and what is expected of the ministry to move the transportation system to the next level.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola hinted that Wike was known to many as a master project, adding that it was not surprising that his first assignment outside the office was a visit to a project site.

He noted that the ARMT system was challenged by massive vandalisation of rail infrastructure during COVID-19 lockdown, adding that private security companies have been engaged to salvage the situation.

He added that a measure hurdle in the operation process has been addressed, adding that the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company has been assigned to manage the operation.

“We are already developing a framework for the assignment, and we look forward to this project contributing significantly to the reduction of the pains of the removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

Also, the Director of Transportation, FCTA, Mr Joseph Akinteye, stated that the ARMT system rehabilitation project, consists of Lots 1 A and 3 span 45.245 kilometres (km).

Akinteye stated that the ARMT system phase 1, which comprises Lots 1 and 3, made up of 77.775 km, out of six Lots designated by the Transportation Master plan was awarded in 2007.

Akinteye, however, said only Lots 1 A and 3, made up of 45.245 km was completed in 2017 and commissioned in 2018.