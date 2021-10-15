Wike swears in Dame Barasua as Bobby chairman

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sworn in Dame Anengi Barasua, as the chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of the State.

Barasua, who was the vice chairman of the council, was sworn in on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt following the death of the former council chairman, Mr. David Irimagha in September.

Governor Wike said he was shocked when he was informed of the abrupt death of Irimagha, whom he described as one of his staunchest supporters in Bonny and in the State.

He urged the newly sworn in council chairman to continue with the laudable projects aimed at improving the well-being of the people of Bonny that were

initiated by her predecessor.

“Go ahead, continue with the projects he started and even initiate new ones.”

The governor urged Barasua to use the opportunity which providence has availed her, to showcase her true leadership mettle.

“It is an opportunity for you to showcase your leadership. There is nothing stopping a woman from ascending to the highest position. You never can tell what other opportunities will come if you perform better.”

Governor Wike advised the council chairman to work in unison with critical stakeholders in Bonny led by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Rodaford Long-John.

” I have never heard of political crisis in Bonny in terms of leadership, I don’t want to also hear of it. Keep the place together. Work with the leadership.”

Governor Wike cautioned the council chairman to refrain from engaging in divisive politics that could be detrimental to the peace and development of Bonny.

“I don’t want you to go there and divide Bonny or create new structure for yourself. It will not work. The leadership must be there. Keep Bonny united. Make sure that you work for the development of Bonny.”

The governor charged the council chairman to work assiduously for the growth and development of Bonny Local government area.

He disclosed that the State government will play active part in the burial ceremony of late Irimagha.

Dame Barasua told journalists after she was sworn in, that she will adhere to the vision of her predecessor. She also gave assurance to offer the council good governance.

“I will look up to God for wisdom and strength to carry Bonny forward . I will uphold the vision of my late boss and add mine. And by the grace of God, I am going to give Bonny people good governance.”

