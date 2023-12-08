Wike shuns protesters, flags off resurfacing of 49 roads in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has ignored those protesting his administration policies and flagged off the resurfacing of 49 roads in the Asokoro, Wuse, and Maitama areas of Abuja.

Performing the flag off in Asokoro, Thursday, after protesters stormed National Assembly gate on Wednesday, Wike said his administration will not be deterred by those ‘paid to protest on the streets’.

He said the protesters apparently didn’t believe in things that will bring positive change in the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike stated that despite the protest, FCT Administration would continue to take hard decisions that will bring results that will have impact on the people.

“I don’t have time to even see that, am committed and focused to deliver on the mandate FCT residents have given to us. That is my priority”

Leadership entails being firm to take a decision, the decision you take may not favor everybody, but we must remain firm and focus on the course of duty.

“What we want people to ask us is ‘what have we achieved? He said, by 29th May , FCT will rollout projects for Mr president to commission”

The minister said new results cannot be achieved through an old way of doing things but new way of approach to issues.

He explained that the second phase of the resurfacing after completion will make Abuja to wear a new look.

Wike said, “Before May 29, 2024 roads in the Federal Capital Territory will wear a new look.

“The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is renewing hope of the people, these roads will prove that there is hope for residents of Abuja.

“We are not going to be disturbed by protest, this is democracy, everybody can exercise his or her right, but that will not distract us. We are going to remain focused on the mandate that Tinubu gave us, and continue to take hard decisions to achieve good results.

“We can’t continue with the previous way of doing things and expect a different result.

“People were complaining about projects but since the coming of Tinubu on board, they are seeing results”

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Arab Contractors (OAO) Nigeria Limited, Mohammed El Assar pledged his company’s readiness to deliver quality work.

“We will do our best by giving Abuja residents quality roads in line with the specifications given by the FCT Administration”.