Wike shuns protesters, flags off resurfacing of 49 roads in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has ignored those protesting his administration policies and flagged off the resurfacing of 49 roads in the Asokoro, Wuse, and Maitama areas of Abuja.
Performing the flag off in Asokoro, Thursday, after protesters stormed National Assembly gate on Wednesday, Wike said his administration will not be deterred by those ‘paid to protest on the streets’.
He said the protesters apparently didn’t believe in things that will bring positive change in the Federal Capital Territory.
Wike stated that despite the protest, FCT Administration would continue to take hard decisions that will bring results that will have impact on the people.
“I don’t have time to even see that, am committed and focused to deliver on the mandate FCT residents have given to us. That is my priority”
Leadership entails being firm to take a decision, the decision you take may not favor everybody, but we must remain firm and focus on the course of duty.
“What we want people to ask us is ‘what have we achieved? He said, by 29th May , FCT will rollout projects for Mr president to commission”
The minister said new results cannot be achieved through an old way of doing things but new way of approach to issues.
He explained that the second phase of the resurfacing after completion will make Abuja to wear a new look.
Wike said, “Before May 29, 2024 roads in the Federal Capital Territory will wear a new look.
“The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is renewing hope of the people, these roads will prove that there is hope for residents of Abuja.
“We are not going to be disturbed by protest, this is democracy, everybody can exercise his or her right, but that will not distract us. We are going to remain focused on the mandate that Tinubu gave us, and continue to take hard decisions to achieve good results.
“We can’t continue with the previous way of doing things and expect a different result.
“People were complaining about projects but since the coming of Tinubu on board, they are seeing results”
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Arab Contractors (OAO) Nigeria Limited, Mohammed El Assar pledged his company’s readiness to deliver quality work.
“We will do our best by giving Abuja residents quality roads in line with the specifications given by the FCT Administration”.
Meanwhile, Natives of the Federal Capital Territory, under the aegis of the Coalition of FCT Indigenes and Residents, on Thursday stormed the Nigeria Police Headquarters in Area 11 to demand the investigation and prosecution of the group that sponsored the Wednesday protest against the FCT minister, Barr Nyesom Wike at the national assembly.
The natives said the rented crowd were not FCT indigenes, noting that they were impersonators whose views did not represent the overall interest of the indigenes and residents of the territory.
The convener, Abuja Natives Advocacy Projects, Yusuf Yunusa who declared FCT indigenes’ support for the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, called for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the organisers of the anti-Wike protest for disturbing the peace of FCT residents, as he presented a petition on behalf of the group.
Yunusa, who expressed the satisfaction of FCT original inhabitants to Wike’s Administration, noted that the Minister’s impact has been felt even in remote communities of the territory since his assumption of office as the minister of FCT.
He appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to set machinery in motion monitor the rising wave of unlawful protest in the territory, as it’s cause social unrest in the nation’s capital city.
The group also called on the Inspector General to to ensure that all request for permission to protest be granted only under the condition that the organisers produce a valid registration from the Corporate Affairs Commission. This requirement, he added will ensure that organisations claiming to represent specific interest are legitimate entities.
Explaining further, he said:” it has come to our attention that certain individuals claiming to represent the FCT residents, youths and original inhabitants have been orchestrating protests against the Federal Capital Territory Administration, ably led by Barrister Nyesom Wike whose appointment was made in line with constitutional provisions by following due process of nomination by the President and Commander -in-Chief and screening by the Senate.
We believe this action, if left unchecked, due to their seeming harmless outlook as their allegations have no basis in form or law, have hidden agendas that could metamorphose into threatening the peace and security of Abuja”
“We request the Nigeria Police Force to assign a liason and desk officer to both the genuine and legally recognised Abuja residents youths association and Abuja original inhabitants. This will facilitate reliable information sharing for prompt and effective police action.”
