Wike sets six months deadline for completion of Apo-Apo-hi  Road

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has pledged to complete the long-delayed Apo-Karshi road project within six months.

expressing frustration with the prolonged delays and politicization of infrastructure projects, during a site visit on Tuesday, Wike emphasized the need for accountability and transparency, noting that despite the government paying 86% of the contract value, the project remains incomplete.

“The situation here is very unfortunate and that is why people have lost confidence in government. This is why this present government with the Renewed Hope Agenda is bringing back that confidence of people”

“I can’t believe that for the past 13 years this project was awarded. First of all, I don’t see a reason why we should do road from Karshi to Arah, which is Nassarawa, that means it is an interstate road. Interstate road has to do with federal government. FCT cannot fund an interstate road except it becomes a joint venture. Therefore, I am not going to waste the resources of FCT to do interstate road”

“The one that concerns FCT particularly is the Karshi-Apo. It is very unfortunate that for 13 good years, this road has been abandoned and I want to say clearly that part of the problem we have here is politics. Everything we politicize and that is why the development cannot get quickly to our people”

“I’m happy that this new administration of Renewed Hope Agenda, will do everything possible to see the area of Karshi to Apo is completed but my doubt is about the capacity of the contractor. I don’t need to be told, when you go to a site and you see where the government has paid 86%, yet we’re still here. The contract was awarded 13 years ago,” Wike said, underscoring the urgency of the situation. “I’ll take this road as a personal project to ensure its completion.”

Wike demanded to see equipment on the ground within two weeks before committing funds, expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs. “I’m not happy; this isn’t what citizens bargained for.”

To ensure accountability, Wike insisted that contractors sign an undertaking to complete the project if funds are provided. “We’ll have them sign an undertaking to ensure they’ll complete it if funds are released.”

Regarding the interstate road, Wike clarified that the FCT cannot fund it, stating, “I won’t waste FCT’s resources on that. The Apo-Karshi road is the priority.”

With a clear deadline set, Wike’s commitment aims to restore public trust and ensure the timely completion of the Apo-Karshi road, a critical infrastructure project that has been delayed for too long due to political interference and mismanagement.