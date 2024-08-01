Wike seeks peaceful solution, presents staff of office to new Chiefs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his call for protesters against the President Bola Tinubu administration to engage in dialogue with the government.

He emphasized that the government is willing to listen to their concerns and provide insight into governance issues they may not be aware of.

Wike made this statement on Thursday while presenting staff of office to four newly appointed chiefs in the territory.

The Minister, commended protesters in the FCT for their nonviolent approach, encouraging them to continue resisting destructive elements.

He highlighted the significance of Abuja as the nation’s capital, stressing that any destruction in the FCT would have far-reaching negative consequences for the entire country.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the capital’s integrity and stability.

He said Abuja as the nation’s capital remained a precious asset to the country, noting that if the FCT is destroyed, it will have negative consequences on the entire country.

