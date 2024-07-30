Wike rewards vigilante groups for foiling kidnapping in Kwali

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, commended and rewarded members of local vigilance groups in Kwali Area Council for their bravery in rescuing four kidnapped victims.

The Minister presented the rescued victims to the community at Kaita Gembu in Kwali, during an inspection visit to an ongoing road project.

Wike praised the vigilance groups for their display of brevity and courage, stating that the operation vehicle and cash gift would motivate them to continue fighting insecurity.

He urged residents to collaborate with the administration to eliminate criminal elements and their activities.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to implementing people-oriented policies, citing the rural road projects across the six Area councils as part of President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to alleviate economic hardship.

Wike also directed the contractors handling road projects in satellite towns to ensure the completion by December, 2024.

He gave the directive while inspecting 25-kilometre Kwaita – Yebu, and 11-kilometre Yangoji – Sukuku – Eba roads in Kwali Area Council on Tuesday.

Wike told the contractors that FCT Administration will continue to make funds available for them.

The Minister explained that the deadline is not going to be extended, as he expressed confidence in the contractors.

He said the government was doing everything possible to reduce hunger as well as provide infrastructure for the people.

Wike said, ” The date is December, and we are not going to extend and it, I have confidence in Gilmour and other contractors who are involved in the construction of these roads in the satellite towns, that they would keep to the promises they have made.

“On our own part in terms of funding, we will not delay. It will not be our problem that we will go and delay the finishing of these roads. They know that we have been funding them and we will continue to fund them.

“We have said before that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just for the city, it is also for the rural areas.

“Today, this is the second road we are visiting as far as Kwali Area Council is concerned. Where we are standing now is the 11km road, and you can imagine the impact the road will have on the people, when it is completed in December this year.

“No right thinking government will fold its arms and allow people to come and cause mayhem, destroy properties and then we go back to square one.

“So, with what we are doing, you can see the people of Abuja are happy, they appreciate the level of work that is going on”

The Minister also warned community leaders to be cautious of individuals disguising as anti-government protesters with intentions to unleash mayhem.

Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, explained that the victims were kidnapped from their homes in Kuje Area Council and taken to Kwali forest. One of the rescued victims, Isaac Gbemu, shared their ordeal, describing how they were taken from their home at midnight and rescued by the vigilantes after three days in captivity.