Wike Revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation to make room  for Judges’ Housing

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Wike, has revoked 5.2 hectares of land belonging to Julius Berger to build Judges Quarters, as he launched the construction of 40 residential units for judicial officers in the FCT, known as Judges Quarters.

Wike who dropped this hint at the flag-off ceremony, highlighted President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on judicial independence.

The Minister said key initiatives include: extending judicial officers’ retirement age to 70 years and

enhancing conditions of service, including increased salaries and allowances.

Most importantly, Wike said Providing housing to ensure judges own homes after retirement, as funding is secured, with 70% approval for the project.

“Mr. President had always said, how do we work for the independence of the judiciary? How can the judiciary be independent? And he has always said, one of the things that guarantee the dependence of the judiciary is one, the tenure of the judicial officers”

” Just like what the minister and attorney general said,the president has done that by amending the constitution to see all judicial officers at least retire at the age of 70 years”

The FCT Minister emphasized Abuja’s unique status, requiring special attention. To address this, the government revoked Julius Berger’s land allocation to build Judges Quarters.

“And Mr. President has also said, the conditions of service is critical to the independence of the judiciary.

But if you want to isolate the judiciary from manipulation for interference of either the legislature or the executive, that is important that the conditions of service. One of those conditions of service has to do with their remuneration”

” Of course, the minister and attorney general have said that one of the first things that Mr. President did was amend the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in 2024, which was just assented to by Mr. President”

Wike urged contractors to work diligently, regardless of weather conditions, aiming for completion and commissioning next year. Upon completion, beneficiaries will receive certificates of occupancy.

“But let me also say, today, we are not going to say,oh, we have flagged it up. But how are you sure that they will give us the C of O ? We are going to give the C of O here to the Court of Appeal, to the Federal High Court, and to the FCT High Court.

“So that they know that, as we are giving you your land, and by next year, God willing, by the grace of God, and the contractor should know, we have mobilized you.

We mobilized you under the rain. You must also work under the rain. No excuses of, the rain was too much, the sun, no.

“Work as we have paid. Nothing like rain or sun. We are not going to owe the contractor at all, at all.

We’ll make sure that this is a pilot project that will be completed on time. And my Lord, the Chief Justice will also be here next year, by the grace of God, to come and commission it”

I also believe the Court of Appeal Division,which was flagged up by a predecessor, will also be commissioned by next year, to the glory of God”, he assured.

In her remarks, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun,emphasized the critical role of the judiciary in safeguarding the rule of law, protecting citizens’ rights, and opposing injustice. To fulfill this role, judicial officers require the right tools, environments, and living conditions to carry out their duties with independence, impartiality, and integrity.

She noted that the construction of these residences goes beyond addressing basic housing needs; it recognizes the direct link between judicial officers’ mental and emotional well-being and their living conditions. These homes will provide a secure, tranquil environment, enabling judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus, efficiency, and clarity of mind.

Justice Kekere-Ekun acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the FCT administration’s initiative in implementing this project. “This investment demonstrates a commendable understanding of the judiciary’s unique needs and will create an enabling environment for judicial officers to discharge their constitutional duties effectively”

This project demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting the judiciary and ensuring their independence